Murcia Open 2025: Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs Sumit Nagal preview, head-to-head, prediction, and where to watch

Pablo Llamas Ruiz will lock horns with Sumit Nagal at the Murcia Open 2025 in Spain on Monday (March 17).

It's been a tough start to 2025 for Nagal, who crashed out of the Australian Open in the first round before meeting the same fate in the Argentina Open where he lost to Corentin Moutet in straight sets. Soon after, came the Rio Open where he was set to face Sebastian Baez of Argentina before being forced to withdraw owing to a fever.

His opponent at the Murcia Open, Llamas Ruiz of Spain, is currently ranked 386th in the world. He recently featured in the Tenerife 1 Challenger but failed to proceed beyond the second round where he lost in straight sets to fellow countryman Alejandro Moro Canas. Soon after, he took part in the Tenerife Challenger 2 but crashed out in straight sets in the opening round to Canadian Steven Diez.

Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs Sumit Nagal Match Details

Date and time: Monday, March 17, 7:40 PM IST

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Murcia, Spain

Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs Sumit Nagal Head-to-Head

Pablo Llamas Ruiz and Sumit Nagal have never faced each other before and their Round-of-32 match at the Murcia Open 2025 will be the first meeting between the two players.

Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs Sumit Nagal Prediction

Based on the current form, Ruiz will have the upper hand but is unseeded for this tournament. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal is higher-ranked at 139 and is seeded fifth. Thus, the Indian player will go into this fixture as the favorite.

Prediction: Sumit Nagal is expected to win the match in straight sets.

Where to watch the match?

There's no update on the live-streaming of the Murcia Open 2025 match between Pablo Llamas Ruiz and Sumit Nagal.

