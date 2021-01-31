Murray River Open 2021: Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 1 February 2021

Tournament: Mirror River 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money:

Match timing:

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie preview

15th-seeded Tommy Paul will open his 2021 Murray River Open campaign with a first round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie.

The American will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing run at the season opener in Delray Beach, where he lost to his younger countryman Sebastian Korda.

Cameron Norrie

Norrie, on the other hand, started his season with a run to the last four. And while he also had to face defeat at the hands of an on-song Korda, the Brit had plenty of takeaway from his week in the Floridian city.

Norrie, a former star of University tennis, turned to the ATP tour at the start 2013 and has taken giant strides towards establishing a strong foothold. His first tour final came on the hardcourts of Auckland in 2019.

The Brit has posted a string of solid results in the last few months, including the Delray Beach semifinals and an upset win over Diego Schwartzman at last year's US Open.

His neat results continue to come on hardcourts and that bodes well for him ahead of this match.

Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Paul had a largely successful time in Australia during the last season

Tommy Paul leads Cameron Norrie 1-0 in head-to-head matchups. The American had scored a three-set win over Norrie on the hardcourts of California back in 2016.

Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie prediction

This match has all the makings of a close contest, as both men play similarly well-rounded games. The duo also enjoy playing in Australia and have had some of the biggest results of their careers Down Under.

Paul, in particular, has a lot to play for. He had a very successful time in Australia last year, reaching the semifinals in Adelaide and the third round in Melbourne (his best result at a Grand Slam).

The start to this match will be crucial as both men will look to establish themselves early. In a close encounter like this, it might just come down to whoever can play the big points better.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.