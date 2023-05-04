Mutua Madrid Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 11

The 11th day of main draw action at the 2023 Madrid Open on Friday will feature both men's singles semifinals.

The top seed in the men's draw and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is two wins away from accomplishing the Barcelona-Madrid double in consecutive years.

The soon-to-be 20-year-old has been largely untroubled at the Caja Magica, dropping his only set of the fortnight in his opening round against Emil Ruusuvuori as he struggled with the increase in altitude coming from Barcelona. However, the World No. 2 has reeled off three straight-sets wins since then to book a last-four meeting with 17th seed Borna Coric.

Elsewhere, qualifier Aslan Karatsev continued his golden run by beating China's Zhizhen Zhang to reach the semifinals. He awaits the winner of the other quarterfinal between fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff.

On the women's side, top seed Iga Swiatek, like her men's counterpart Alcaraz, has dropped only one set in four matches as she seeks a maiden Madrid title. The 21-year-old is unbeaten in eight matches on European clay this season, having won the Stuttgart title two weeks ago. Swiatek takes on Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the final.

On the other side of the draw, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has reached the last four, dropping only one set along the way. A win against ninth seed Maria Sakkari will put her in a potential Stuttgart final rematch with World No. 1 Swiatek.

On that note, here's a look at the start time, order of play, broadcast/ live stream details and match timings on the 11th day of the Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 11 at Madrid Open

(as per local time)

Estadio Manolo Santono

Not before 4 pm: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (17) Borna Coric

Not before 8 pm: (LL) Jan-Lennard Struff/ (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Aslan Karatsev

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK: Amazon Prime

Canada: TSN (English) and TVA (French)

Australia: beIN Sports

India: Sony Liv (Men's matches only)

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match (singles) on Estadio Manolo Santana will commence at 4 pm local time.

Country Date Time USA May 5 10:00 am ET Canada May 5 10:00 am ET UK May 5 2:00 pm GMT India May 5 7:30 pm IST

