"My mother had me when she was 23... I don't want to be a mother at 40" - When Martina Hingis opened up about her plans to have a family after tennis

Martina Hingis is one of the most recognized names in tennis, celebrated worldwide for her achievements. However, far less is known about her personal life, but on one occasion, she candidly spoke about her plans to start a family after her career.

Hingis enjoyed a remarkable singles career and was once considered destined to become the greatest women’s tennis player of all time, though that prediction didn’t fully materialize. She captured five Grand Slam singles titles, but her greatest achievements came in doubles, where she claimed 13 titles, along with seven more in mixed doubles.

One of the Swiss’ most memorable mixed doubles partnerships was with India’s Leander Paes, with whom she captured four titles. After returning from retirement, she teamed up with him to win the 2015 Australian Open. Following that victory, she spoke to The Times of India, where she offered a glimpse into her private life.

When asked about her plans for motherhood, Martina Hingis revealed that, since her mother, Melanie Molitor, had her at 23, she didn’t want to wait until 40 to have a child. At the time, Hingis was 35 years old.

"Yes, I can see myself in that position when the righ me will come. My mother had me when she was 23 and that is why we are such friends. I don't want to be a mother at 40. But I cannot do that right now," she said.

"I can see myself playing for the next 2-3 years and am looking forward to playing the next Olympics," she added.

Martina Hingis first married French equestrian Thibault Hutin in 2010, but the couple later separated and divorced. She found love again with Swiss sports physician Harald Leemann, marrying him in 2018. A year later, they welcomed a daughter, Lia.

Martina Hingis hopes to pass her tennis legacy to daughter Lia

Martina Hingis pictured at a press conference | Image Source: Getty

Martina Hingis has always been open about her desire to teach her daughter, Lia, tennis. In a July 2025 interview with Blue Sport, she revealed that she plays with the six-year-old two to three times a week and is also coaching another young girl.

Hingis said:

"Tennis wasn't just my work, it was also my passion. I also play with my daughter two or three times a week. And I also train a girl twice a week - I can still be found on the tennis court most of the time."

Hingis added that talent doesn’t simply appear overnight, so she ensures Lia practices regularly to develop both skill and a feel for the game. Her mother, Melanie Molitor, who was also Hingis’ coach, is helping guide Lia as well.

"Talent doesn't just fall from the sky," the five-time Major champion said. "Like everything else, it takes practice and you have to enjoy it. Of course I want to pass that on to my daughter. It's the best thing I can teach her - also with my mother helping and other children joining in."

Martina Hingis first retired in 2003 due to injuries, made a comeback in 2007, but retired again a year later. Her final retirement came in 2017, after which she has remained involved in the tennis world through coaching, exhibition tournaments, and other activities.

