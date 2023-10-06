"My mother and I were never friends" - When Chris Evert wanted to sneak off with Jimmy Connors behind her mother's back and tensions flared

Former World No. 1s Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors were once deeply in love with each other, back in the 1970s when they were both at the top of their respective games.

1974 saw Evert and Connors triumph at Wimbledon, with both winning their first titles at SW19 and both taking home their second career Grand Slam. They were soon engaged to be married later that year; unfortunately, the relationship did not survive and the wedding was called off.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 1976, Chris Evert recalled how she often wanted to sneak off with Connors behind her mother's back when they were together and in love. It led to rising tensions between her and her mother, especially as they had never been friends when she was growing up.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion, in particular, did not like the idea of Colette Evert always hanging around near her. Reflecting on her behavior at the time, the American admitted that she must have been awful to live with and was glad that period of her life was over.

"I really got to hate my mother always being around. My mother and I were never friends. She was just a, well, mother, tending to my ways. I must have been awful to live with that summer. For one thing, I was playing badly. The girls were losing respect for me."

"I'd come back to the room at night and want to go out with Jimmy, and there would be—my mother. I'd say to myself, 'Why are you here?' But I didn't want to leave her alone. Oh God, I'm so glad that period is over," Chris Evert said.

Once, in 1973, Evert decided on a whim that she had to see Jimmy Connors and ended up flying to California without even informing her parents. Thankfully, all that is now in the past, the former World No. 1 said, and even asserted that she and her mother had become closer than before.

"I still can't believe I did it. It must have really crushed them. But I had to. I knew they would never approve. Their grip was too strong. I felt tied down with no freedom whatsoever. Since then they've treated me like a grown-up. The best part is my mother became my friend," Evert said.

"Chris hated excess; she thought it was wrong to kiss in public or to cry" - Chris Evert's mother Colette

Chris Evert's mother also spoke in the interview, shedding light on how the American icon was as a child. According to Colette Evert, her daughter had always believed that showing emotions in public, such as kissing or crying, was a sign of weakness and that she'd always been a "peace-loving" child.

"Chris hated excess. She thought it was wrong to kiss in public or to cry. Crying was a sign of weakness. She was always dainty, peace-loving. Never had to be scolded. If three of the kids fought for a toy, Chris was the first to give in," Colette said.

Evert acknowledged that it was true, stating that it was only after she got better in tennis that she gained more confidence in herself and her ability to deal with people.

"I was afraid of people. Then the better I got in tennis, the more pride and confidence I got in myself off the court," Chris Evert said.