Maria Sharapova once revealed her mother's behind the scenes influence on her and told the media:
"She doesn't like to be in the scene. She does everything behind the scenes. She's like my cultural tutor. She studied with me every single day when I was growing up, Russian, English. I don't know, yeah, it's very interesting 'cause when I go home, basically my dad always goes skiing or hiking or something. I get to see my mom. We get to cook, do all these things. She doesn't like the player lounges. She doesn't care to go on the court and sit there all day. I don't blame her. I wouldn't either."
