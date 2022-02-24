"My wish is to bring Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic together for the Laver Cup, but I don't think it will happen" - Bjorn Borg

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be playing for Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup this year. The announcement, which was made earlier this month, has fans excited for the competition, with the pair set to play doubles together for the first time since the event debuted in 2017.

While speaking with MARCA, former 11-time Grand Slam champion and captain of Team Europe Bjorn Borg spoke about his wishes to be able to get the 'Big 3' including Novak Djokovic, to represent his team.

"Of course my wish is to bring together the three best in the history of tennis. It would be something incredible, but I don't know if it will happen," Borg said.

The Swede added that watching Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play doubles together again will be an "unforgettable" event.

"I am very happy to bring them back together," he said. "Seeing them play doubles again will be unforgettable. I am proud to be part of the Laver Cup and to be the captain of the European team."

Borg spoke about the recent controversies surrounding Novak Djokovic and his vaccination status. The Swede said he hopes the World No. 1 makes the right decision regarding his career.

"I don't know what will happen, but the best thing for tennis is for him to play. He is one of the top three with Nadal and Federer. He has to be part of the important tournaments and play them. He has a lot of tennis to offer and many more big tournaments to win. I just hope you make the right decision," Borg said.

"In Australia, I saw the real Rafael Nadal again" - Bjorn Borg

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

Over the course of his interview, Bjorn Borg spoke about Nadal's latest triumph at the Australian Open. The Swede said that the best thing was to see the 21-time Major champion at his physical best, something he thought may have been lacking during his 2021 Roland Garros semifinal defeat to Djokovic.

"I was following most of his matches from my house in Stockholm," Borg said. "And the best news for him is that he has regained the mobility of a couple of years ago. When I saw him play at the last Roland Garros, he didn't move the same way and that may be one of the reasons why he lost to Djokovic. What I don't know is if he was injured. In Australia I saw the real Rafael Nadal again."

When asked, Borg did not claim to have a definitive answer over whom he thinks is the Greatest Of All-Time, but he said Rafael Nadal is the favorite to win at Roland Garros this year.

"The GOAT? What I do say is that he is the favorite to win at Roland Garros," he said.

