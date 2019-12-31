Nadal's 5 most epic rivalries in the 2010s

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has been one of standout performers of the decade. One of 3 players to win over 500 match wins during the decade that was 2010 to 2019, the others being Novak Djokovic (630) and Roger Federer (559), Nadal crossed several new milestones during this period.

The Spaniard's 13 Grand Slam titles during the decade was only 2 short of Djokovic (15) but 8 clear of the next best tally of Federer (5). Nadal captured an unprecedented trio of La Decimas at Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Roland Garros in 2017, becoming the first player to win a clay court tournament on 10 or more occasions. The next year, Nadal achieved the undecima before winning his 12th Roland Garros title in 2019 after being thwarted by the respective eventual winners in the semifinals at Monte Carlo (Fabio Fognini) and Barcelona (Dominic Thiem).

He became the youngest- fourth overall- player to complete the career Grand Slam at the 2010 US Open, after capturing the Monte Carlo-Madrid-Rome-Roland Garros quadruple earlier in the season. In the process, Nadal became the first player to win all 3 clay court Masters 1000 tournaments in the same season.

In 2014, Nadal extended his record of consecutive major winning seasons to 14 before going Slam-less in a season for the first time since 2004. Fast forward five seasons, Nadal reached the 2019 US Open final to become the first player after Federer to reach 5 or more finals at all the 4 majors. In the final, Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev to move to within 1 Slam of Federer's record tally of 20.

The only player after Rod Laver to win 3 consecutive major titles in a season, Nadal played a total of 181 opponents during the 2010s, winning against all but Dustin Brown (0/2). Against 133 different opponents led by Richard Gasquet and Diegor Schwartman (both 9 apiece), Nadal did not lose a match. On that note, let us find out the Spaniard's 5-most prolific rivalries during the 2010s decade, in terms of matches played.

#5: Fabio Fognini: 16 matches

Fabio Fognini

Nadal played all 16 of his matches with Fognini during the 2010s decade, winning 12 of those encounters.

However, one of the Spaniard's 4 losses against the unpredictable Italian came in the third round at the 2015 US Open where Nadal squandered a 2-set lead to lose a Grand Slam match for the first time in his career. More recently, the 11-time Monte Carlo champion lost to Fognini in straight sets in the 2019 semifinals.

Fognini's 2 other wins over Nadal both came in 2015 - Rio de Janeiro semifinals and Barcelona third round.

1 / 3 NEXT