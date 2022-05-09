"Nadal has won the Australian Open and Djokovic will find his form again before Paris, I don't know if we're ready for a turnaround" - Jannik Sinner on Next Gen's chances this season

Jannik Sinner feels that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are not in as much "trouble" as they appear to be.

The Italian reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinals at the Australian Open earlier this year, losing out to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He also made it to the French Open quarterfinals in 2020, where he was beaten by eventual champion Nadal.

Over the course of a chat with Corrierre dello Sport, the 20-year-old was asked if he, along with Carloz Alcaraz, could spearhead a generational change of guard given that the Big 3 are not at their best.

Sinner responded by pointing out that Nadal recently won the Australian Open and that Djokovic would return to form in time for Roland Garros. The World No. 13 added that he was lucky to be in what he called the "leading group."

"The best seem to be in trouble but the truth is that Nadal has won the Australian Open and that Djokovic, who has chosen not to be vaccinated and has played little so far, will find his form again in view of Paris," Jannik Sinner said. "I don't know if we're ready for a turnaround but I'm certainly lucky to be there in the leading group. It's a fun tennis to play and, I think, to watch."

Sinner also stressed that he would like to play Roger Federer before the Swiss maestro retires. He is of the opinion that the 40-year-old has the talent to spring a surprise or two on his return even in the twilight of his career.

"With the talent he has, Roger can always surprise," the Italian said. "I would like to face him before he retires, he is the only one of the Big Three that I miss, with Nadal and Djokovic I played. It would be wonderful: I will tell my grandchildren in the mountains, in front of the fireplace."

"I never think about Carlos, his speed of growth, his talent, I think of myself" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner stated that he does not follow Alcaraz's path

During the discussion, Sinner was asked if Carlos Alcaraz's recent success had any effect on him. He responded by stating that he focuses solely on himself.

"Not everyone plays his tennis and follows his path. I never think about Carlos, his speed of growth, his talent. I think of myself," the World No. 13 said.

The two youngsters met in Paris last year, with the Spaniard ending up on the winning side with a 7-6(1), 7-5 scoreline.

While Sinner's rise may not have been quite as spectacular as Alcaraz's, it was by no means ordinary. Ranked No. 763 at the end of 2018, Sinner motored ahead and broke into the top 100 in a year's time.

The Italian made the top 50 in 2020 and breached the top 10 at the end of 2021, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to achieve the feat.

Jannik Sinner will take on Pedro Martinez in his opening match at the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala