Nature Valley Classic 2019: Konta cruises into round of 16 with straight sets win over Kontaveit

Nature Valley Classic - Day One

Johanna Konta showed that time off the court can yield instant rewards as she defeated Anett Kontaveit in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, on Ann Jones Centre Court at the Nature Valley Classic Monday.

Konta was coming off a stellar run in the French Open where she had reached the semifinals. Carrying a lot of confidence, Konta, in her seventh appearance in the tournament was keen on erasing the memories of her first-round loss here last year.

Kontaveit has fared well on grass in the past and sure enough, the Estonian gave Konta a challenge from the get-go.

Kontaveit held serve to open proceedings before attempting to break in the second game. However, the Brit held firm. The two then traded holds to love before Konta secured the first break of serve, in the fifth game, to take a 3-2 lead.

Kontaveit was not shaken by the break though and she remained competitive throughout the set. She got her own chance to break back and did so with aplomb in the eighth game to draw level.

However, Konta hit back immediately, breaking again before holding comfortably to take the first set 6-4 in 41 minutes.

Kontaveit attempted to come back strong in the second set, but started off disastrously, serving a double fault early and eventually conceding yet another break.

Konta took full advantage, striking winners at will and maintaining a high level of tennis. The Brit secured another break in the seventh game to move up 5-2, affording her the opportunity to serve for the match. She raced off to match point and a forced error off the racquet of Kontaveit handed Konta the win.

“I’m so happy to be back on home soil,” Konta said during her on-court interview. “To have my first match here in Birmingham and to get the win is really great.”

Konta will face the winner of the match between Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek in the next round.