Anett Kontaveit, who recently announced her retirement, went down in history at the 2022 US Open as the last player Serena Williams defeated before her own retirement.

The result, however, was highly unexpected. A rather out-of-form Williams was contesting just her sixth match of the season against Kontaveit, who was ranked World No. 2 at the time. The Estonian was naturally the overwhelming favorite, despite the American legend’s rich resume filled with historic achievements.

Defying all odds, Serena Williams, ranked World No. 605 at the time, won the match in three sets 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 after two hours and 27 minutes of play.

The newly released episodes of Netflix’s tennis documentary series "Break Point," revealed Anett Kontaveit’s agony and emotions during the US Open match. She stated that it was one of the toughest defeats of her career.

“I’ve never seen so many people on Arthur Ashe before,” the then 26-year-old said after being greeted by a boisterous crowd, who came out to support their home legend in the thousands.

“It was super loud. They are all cheering for her. I am at her home, playing her in her house.”

Kontaveit lost the opener by the narrowest of margins. Just when she fancied her chances after a dominant second-set win, Williams went for the kill with all guns blazing in the deciding set to emerge victorious.

“She [Serena Williams] just suddenly changes gear and starts playing better. The crowd goes crazy. It’s difficult to handle,” Anett Kontaveit said. “The whole match was emotionally one of the hardest things that I’ve gone through on court.”

After the match, a teary-eyed Kontaveit confessed that she wasn’t looking forward to stepping out on court and facing such a situation ever again.

“It is not about losing to Serena. It was just super overwhelming. Like, I never want to do this again,” she said.

Anett Kontaveit's untimely retirement comes just months after the brutal loss to Serena Williams

Anett Kontaveit at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open

On June 20, 2023, Anett Kontaveit, aged 27, announced her untimely retirement from competitive tennis.

The news came as a shock to the tennis world as the Estonian was ranked at a career-high of World No. 2 just nine months prior at the US Open. Kontaveit, however, had publicly spoken about her chronic back injury struggles in the recent months.

Since her loss to Serena Williams last September, she managed to record just seven wins. Kontaveit has currently dropped to a ranking of World No. 79, and will be concluding her 13-year career at the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"Tennis has given and taught me a lot, and I am very grateful for that. It has been important for me to bring the Estonian flag to the tennis courts and to be able to play in front of my supporters and fans all over the world," Anett Kontaveit said on social media.

"I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player – to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon," she added.

