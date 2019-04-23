×
New rubber colours for table tennis rackets expected

IANS
NEWS
News
8   //    23 Apr 2019, 07:16 IST
IANS Image
Hirano Miu of Japan. (Xinhua/Li Jundong/IANS)

Budapest, April 23 (IANS) Visual outlook of table tennis may undergo great changes after the Tokyo Olympic Games with introduction of new colours for paddlers' racket rubbers, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Thomas Weikert announced here.

The proposal has been in discussion during Monday's ITTF Annual General Meeting (AGM). Instead of current colours of black and red for rubbers, different colours from red may be used in one side, while the other should remain in black, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The proposition passed can be a lot of colours as long as it's not a problem with the colour compared with the ball and reflection. There are still some restrictions on the colour, and those colours have to be approved by the equipment department of ITTF," said ITTF CEO Steve Dainton.

"There will still be some tight rules on that regarding reflection and brightness. In principle, it will be mainly black plus many other different types of colours. The proposition passed was to do it after the Tokyo Olympics, so there will be no difference for the Tokyo Olympic Games," he added.

Weikert added that the ITTF also had propositions to use yellow balls after the Tokyo Olympics.

"This is now only a resolution, because AGM decides first of all to test the outcome with the yellow ball for TV and players, so it's not a decision," said Weikert.

