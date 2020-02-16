New York Open 2020: Andreas Seppi vs Kyle Edmund, Final | Where to watch, live streaming details and more

Andreas Seppi

Andreas Seppi of Italy has booked a place for himself in the final of the New York Open 2020 where he will take on Kyle Edmund of Britain.

Both semifinals were decided in a couple of sets with Edmund taking 72 minutes to dispose of Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-4 while Jason Jung's giant-killing spree came to an end at the hands of a determined Seppi.

The 35-year-old got past Jung 6-3, 6-2 to set up an exciting title clash against the 25-year-old Edmund who reached an ATP tour final after 16 months.

The Briton who is aiming for his second ATP title did well to snuff the fight out of Kecmanovic in a contest that was closer than what the scoreline may suggest with the first five games going into deuce.

Later on Saturday evening, Jason Jung who had felled Kevin Anderson, Cameron Norrie, and defending champion Reilly Opelka, failed to make it to a dream New York open final after meeting his match in Seppi who controlled the proceedings right from the outset.

The Italian took an hour and 25 minutes to wrap up the match and will now take on an opponent who he lost to at the Auckland Open earlier this year.

While the head-to-head between the two finalists is 4-1 in favour of Edmund, given the manner in which Seppi destroyed Jung, Sunday's final may be too close to call.

Here is all you need to know about the New York Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: New York Open 2020

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, United States

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 719,320

Time: Andreas Seppi vs Kyle Edmund at approx 2:30 AM IST on 17 February 2020

Where to watch New York Open 2020?

New York Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The ATP website will have live match updates.