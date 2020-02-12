New York Open 2020: Day 3 schedule, preview, predictions, and order of play

Milos Raonic

The New York Open which is being played at the Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum enters Day 3. The event which is part of the ATP World Tour 250 series has witnessed some exciting tennis and a lot more of the same is expected when the action begins on Wednesday.

In the men's singles Round of 16, thirty-five-year-old Italian Andreas Seppi takes on Steve Johnson. Seppi got past Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 while Johnson upset fifth-seed Tennys Sandgren 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 at the black courts of NYCB live.

Second seed Milos Raonic faces Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea who sent Go Soeda packing with a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 win in the Round of 32.

Raonic was in great form at Melbourne Park before he lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the Canadian will be expected to prevail against Kwon in the first meeting between the two.

Thirty-eighty-year-old Italian Paolo Lorenzi squares up against Miomir Kecmanovic. The 20-year-old from Belgrade is seeded sixth at Long Island but lost the previous lone encounter between the two which took place at the US Open in 2019.

Ugo Humbert

Marcos Giron of the USA will face Frenchman Ugo Humbert who has witnessed some ups and downs this year. The 21-year-old won the Auckland Open before losing to John Millman in the first round of the Australian Open.

Humbert then bowed out of the Sud de France Open in the Round of 32, going down to Feliciano Lopez but will back himself to get past Giron in New York.

Here is the complete New York Open Schedule for Day 3:

Men's Singles

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Paolo Lorenzi at approx 22:30 (IST)

Prediction: Kecmanovic to win in 3 sets

Andreas Seppi vs Steve Johnson at approx 23:50 (IST)

Prediction: Johnson to win in 3 sets

Soonwoo Kwon vs Milos Raonic not before 0600 (IST) on Thursday

Prediction: Raonic to win in 2 sets

Marcos Giron vs Ugo Humbert not before 0720 (IST) on Thursday

Prediction: Humbert to win in 2 sets

Men's Doubles

Marcus Daniell/Philipp Oswald vs Marcelo Arevalo/Jonny O'Mara at approx 2230 IST

Roman Jebavy/Frederik Nielsen vs Santiago Gonzalez/Ken Skupski at approx 2350 IST

John Isner/Tommy Paul vs Dominic Inglot/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi at approx 0110 (IST) on Thursday

Miomir Kecmanovic/Ante Pavic vs Nikola Cacic/Hugo Nys at approx 0110 (IST) on Thursday