New York Open 2020: Day 4 schedule, preview, predictions, and order of play

Reilly Opelka

The black courts have been witness to some thrilling action over the last three days of the New York Open 2020 and Day 4 promises to keep the spectators on their toes with more Round of 16 matches.

Eighth seed Kyle Edmund takes on Dominik Koepfer, while Jason Jung faces Cameron Norrie.

Edmund got past Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 32, while Koepfer beat Canadian, Brayden Schnur 6-4, 6-3.

25-year-old Edmund, who lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Australian Open 2020, took an hour and 45 minutes to get past Uchiyama.

Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei caused a major flutter at NYCB live after upsetting former US Open runner up Kevin Anderson - and, the 30-year-old will play Norrie, who laboured his way to a three-set win over Brian Shi.

Jason Jung

Jung leads the head-to-head against Norrie 1-0 and the Briton will need to raise his game after being stretched in the previous round.

Defending champion Reilly Opelka will square up against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Thursday.

Advertisement

24-year-old Nishioka beat Henri Laaksonen in three sets 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to advance into the Round of 16 after losing in the third round of the Australian Open to Novak Djokovic.

Opelka went down to Fabio Fognini in the first round at Melbourne Park earlier this year and tennis fans can look forward to a great contest when the former Junior Wimbledon champion takes on Nishioka in a match that may well go down to the wire.

John Isner has beaten Jordan Thompson thrice in the past and will be looking to extend the record of wins against the Australian, at New York, after having retired against Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the Australian Open.

Here is the complete New York Open Schedule for Day 4:

Men's Singles

Kyle Edmund vs Dominik Koepfer at approx 22:30 (IST)

Prediction: Koepfer to win in 3 sets

Jason Jung vs Cameron Norrie at approx 23:50 (IST)

Prediction: Norrie to win in 3 sets

Reilly Opelka vs Yoshihito Nishioka at approx 01:10 (IST) on Friday

Prediction: Opelka to win in 3 sets

John Isner vs Jordan Thompson at approx 06:00 (IST) on Friday

Prediction: Isner to win in 2 sets

Men's Doubles

Tennys Sandgren/Robert Lindstedt vs Marcelo Arevalo/Jonny O'Mara at approx 04:00 IST on Friday

Nicholas Monroe/Jack Sock vs Nikola Cacic/Hugo Nys at approx 07:20 (IST) on Friday