New York Open 2020: Day 5 schedule, preview, predictions, and order of play

Kyle Edmund

It's quarterfinal time at the New York Open 2020 as the action continues after a day of upsets at Long Island.

Second-seed, Milos Raonic, fell to Soonwoo Kwon while top-seed John Isner bowed out after losing to Jordan Thompson at NYCB live.

Cameron Norrie, seeded seventh, lost to Jason Jung but defending champion Reilly Opelka has made his way into the last eight.

Opelka faces giant-killer Jason Jung who beat former US Open and Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson before accounting for Cameron Norrie.

The American, on his, part fired 20 aces en route to a memorable win over Yoshihito Nishioka and, on current form, should be able to stop Jung's juggernaut in the quarterfinals.

Ugo Humbert has had a busy 2020 winning the Auckland Open before losing his way a bit in the Australian Open and Sud de France Open - but, the Frenchman is a match away from a semifinal in New York.

Ugo Humbert

The fourth-seed beat Marcos Giron with ease and now faces Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Kecmanovic got past 38-year-old Paolo Lorenzi in the Round of 16 and leads the head-to-head against Humbert 2-0.

The Humbert-Kecmanovic duel will be one to watch out for before Kyle Edmund takes on Soonwoo Kwon who caused a flutter when he beat Milos Raonic.

Jordan Thompson takes on Andreas Seppi after a huge win against John Isner on the black courts. Seppi registered an emphatic victory against Steve Johnson and looks capable of getting the better of Thomson in a contest that is expected to be tight.

Here is the complete New York Open Schedule for Day 5:

Men's Singles:

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Ugo Humbert at approx 22:30 IST

Prediction: Kecmanovic to win in 3 sets

Kyle Edmund vs Soonwoo Kwon at approx 23:50 IST

Prediction: Edmund to win in 3 sets

Reilly Opelka bs Jason Jung at approx 06:00 IST on Saturday

Prediction: Opelka to win in 2 sets

Andreas Seppi vs Jordan Thompson at approx 07:20 IST on Saturday

Prediction: Seppi to win in 3 sets

Men's Doubles:

Dominic Inglot/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Roman Jebavy/Frederik Neilsen at approx 01:10 (IST) on Saturday