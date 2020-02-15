New York Open 2020: Day 6 schedule, preview, predictions, and order of play

Miomir Kecmanovic

The tennis action gets more exciting as we approach the business end of the New York Open 2020 with the singles semi-finals scheduled for Saturday.

Sixth-seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia got past Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the last four, while eighth-seed Kyle Edmund of Britain defeated Soonwoo Kwon of Korea 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Kecmanovic fought his way back after dropping the first set and broke Humbert's serve thrice in the last two sets to set up a meeting with Edmund, who was stretched by Kwon.

The Korean, who had upset Milos Raonic in the second round, lost both his nerve and his serve at a crucial stage after having put up a gritty show in the quarter-final, but giant-killer Jason Jung continued his juggernaut of impressive wins after getting past defending champion Reilly Opelka.

30-year-old Jung had earlier beaten Kevin Anderson and Cameron Norrie en route to the quarter-final and continued his impressive run with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Opelka, who was seeded third at New York this year.

Kecmanovic and Edmund have not played each other in the past and a keen contest is on the cards when the two meet at NYCB live.

The Serbian displayed his class after getting past Humbert - winner of the Auckland Open 2020 - but, is up against an equally formidable opponent who has made a good recovery from the knee injury he sustained last year.

The black courts will also witness another great contest when qualifier Jason Jung attempts to extend his dream run when he takes on Andreas Seppi.

The Italian beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in a contest that ended late on Friday night and will need to have enough left in the tank to outplay Jung who has been in great touch at New York.

Here is the complete New York Open Schedule for Day 6:

Men's Singles:

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Kyle Edmund not before 02:30 IST on Sunday

Prediction: Kecmanovic to win in 3 sets

Jason Jung vs Andreas Seppi not before 05:30 IST on Sunday

Prediction: Jung to win in 3 sets

Men's Doubles:

Nicholas Monroe/Jack Sock vs Dominic Inglot/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi at approx 00:30 IST on Sunday

Steve Johnson/Reilly Opelka vs Marcelo Alevaro/Jonny O'Mara at approx 06:50 IST on Sunday