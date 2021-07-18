Newport 2021: Kevin Anderson vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head & prediction | Hall of Fame Open

Match details

Fixture: (8) Kevin Anderson vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: 18 July 2021

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Newport, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $466,870

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Kevin Anderson vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Kevin Anderson is back at an ATP final after a gap of more than two years, at the 2021 Hall of Fame Open, but he was made to fight for it.

The 35-year-old needed 2 hours and 43 minutes to dismiss the challenge from top seed Alexander Bublik in the semifinals on Saturday. Anderson eventually came up with some clutch serving to take the deciding set 7-5.

Awaiting Anderson in the summit clash is talented youngster Jenson Brooksby, who came through his semifinal match against seventh seed Jordan Thompson.

Jenson Brooksby

Brooksby has had quite a week here in Newport. The 20-year-old registered a few hard-fought wins in the early rounds against unseeded opponents, before pulling out the gutsy two-set win over Thompson on Saturday.

Broosksby is playing in just his second main draw of the season, but has managed to put together a run to his maiden ATP final. Needless to say, he will enter the match on Sunday brimming with confidence.

Kevin Anderson vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Kevin Anderson and Jenson Brooksby, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Kevin Anderson vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Kevin Anderson has been rock-solid on serve all week.

Kevin Anderson's power-packed game has worked well for him on the quicker courts here this week. The South African has been nearly unstoppable on serve, averaging 18 aces per match. He will enter the final hopeful of a similar showing.

Jenson Brooksby doesn't possess the same amount of power, but instead relies on his variety and foot speed to win points. The youngster has also been quite successful at the net this week, and will look to continue playing with the same sort of confidence.

Brooksby's crafty style could cause a few problems for Anderson on Sunday, but the 35-year-old remains the firm favorite given his level of experience. If he can maintain his level on serve throughout and keep his cool in the crunch moments, Anderson should be able to walk away with a win in the end.

Prediction: Kevin Anderson to win in two tight sets.

