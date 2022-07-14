Newport 2022: Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Bublik vs (6) Andy Murray

Date: 14 July 2022.

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray preview

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Third seed Alexander Bublik will face off against sixth seed Andy Murray in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open.

Bublik started the season on a positive note, winning the Open Su de France in January and helping Kazakhstan win their group stage matches against Norway at the Davis Cup. However, he failed to move past the Round of 16 in the ten tournaments that followed.

The 25-year-old broke that poor run of form on grass, making the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International. He also made the third round at the Wimbledon Championships but lost 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-7(3), 6-4 to Frances Tiafoe in a closely contested match.

The World No. 42 began his Hall of Fame Open campaign with an impressive 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Jack Sock in the Round of 16.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Bublik Belief!



Though placed firmly in the "chaotic neutral" square of the ATP personas 9-box, Alexander Bublik is starting look like a legit top tier contender



Especially on fast surfaces like... grass



The Kazakh folds away Jack Sock, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach round 2 in Newport Bublik Belief!Though placed firmly in the "chaotic neutral" square of the ATP personas 9-box, Alexander Bublik is starting look like a legit top tier contenderEspecially on fast surfaces like... grassThe Kazakh folds away Jack Sock, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach round 2 in Newport https://t.co/felmI7EeqM

Meanwhile, Andy Murray finished as a runner-up at the Sydney Summer Set and most recently the Stuttgart Open, showing glimpses of his first-rate abilities from the past.

The Brit entered Rhode Island on the back of a second-round exit at Wimbledon. He looks determined to have a strong run at the Hall of Fame Open, having beaten Sam Querry and Max Purcell in the first two rounds.

Murray secured a sensational comeback win over Australian wildcard Purcell to set up a clash with in-form Alexander Bublik.

LTA @the_LTA



defeated Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the hall of fame tennis championships



#BackTheBrits Fighting back to WIN @andy_murray defeated Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the hall of fame tennis championships Fighting back to WIN 💪@andy_murray defeated Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the hall of fame tennis championships#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 https://t.co/U2LUhYKmQj

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Murray leads the head-to-head 3-1 against Bublik. He defeated the Kazakh in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Stuttgart Open in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Alexander Bublik +140 +3.5(-190) Over 21.5(-225) Andy Murray -185 -3.5(+130) Under 21.5(+155)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexander Bublik vs Andy Murray predictions

We can expect a high-quality contest between the two as both players have upped their game on grass this season. Considering the endurance and dedication Bublik has shown in recent matches, it makes him the favorite in this tie.

The Kazakh tennis pro will be delighted with his serving performance in the last match, hitting 22 aces and winning 87 per cent of his first serve points. He also held his nerve to save six out of nine break points against Sock. Apart from a solid overall game, Bublik tends to add trick shots to his matches, frequently catching opponents off guard with the underarm serve.

Andy Murray dropped the opening set against last week's Wimbledon doubles champion Max Purcell in the second round, but conceded just three games later to secure a strong comeback. The Brit struggled with his serve though, committing five double faults and conceding 11 break point opportunities. He will need to sharpen his game to avoid being punished by a capable opponent like Bublik.

A day's break between the second round and the quarterfinals could serve Murray well and would probably allow him to perform at his best level. However, Bublik has been at the top of his game in the last few weeks and is also in better physical condition.

If Bublik gets off to a strong start and stays focused, he should be able to book a spot in the last four.

Pick: Alexander Bublik to win in three sets.

