Newport 2022: Alexander Bublik vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open | SF

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Bublik vs Jason Kubler

Date: 16 July 2022.

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alexander Bublik vs Jason Kubler preview

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Third seed Alexander Bublik will battle it out against Jason Kubler for a place in the finals of the Hall of Fame Championships.

Bublik has had a mixed season so far, winning 21 out of 39 matches. The Open Su de France title and a run to the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International are his best performances of the year.

The Kazakhstan tennis pro entered Rhode Island on the back of a third-round exit at Wimbledon, failing to get over the line against Frances Tiafoe in an absorbing four-set contest. At the Hall of Fame Open, he registered impressive wins against Jack Sock and Andy Murray.

The 25-year-old stuck to the task assiduously in the quarterfinals to outclass three-time Grand Slam winner Murray 7-5, 6-4. This is his third appearance at Newport and he has made it to the last four in all of them.

Jason Kubler, on the other hand, has been exceptional this season, winning 41 out of 52 matches and registering three title-winning campaigns which speak for his success. He won back-to-back M25 trophies and also triumphed at the Little Rock Open in Arkansas on the ATP Challenger Tour.

The Australian looked in fine form at Wimbledon, progressing to the fourth round of the grasscourt Major for the first time in his career. He bowed out after losing to World No. 13 Taylor Fritz.

He continued his remarkable run of form at Newport with electrifying wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and James Duckworth en route to the last four. The 29-year-old recovered from a break deficit in both sets to collect a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6(3) win over Duckworth in the quarterfinals.

Alexander Bublik vs Jason Kubler head-to-head

Bublik and Kubler have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Alexander Bublik vs Jason Kubler odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Bets Alexander Bublik -175 -2.5(-105) Under 21.5(+155) Jason Kubler +135 +2.5(-135) Over 21.5(-225)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexander Bublik vs Jason Kubler prediction

Bublik will have a slight edge over Kubler considering his experience and assured performances in recent matches.

The big-serving Kazakh rocketed 12 aces and won 80 per cent of his first serve points against Murray. He has a relaxed demeanor on the court with an instinctive style of play, always looking for a spectacular shot which leaves his opponent and the crowd astonished.

Kubler was also up to the task in his quarterfinal, winning 77 per cent of his first serve points and converting three out of nine break points at crucial moments against Duckworth. He likes to construct points patiently from the baseline and always backs his defensive abilities.

With both players having a solid overall game, an engrossing contest is on the cards at Newport. While Bublik will be eager to reach his maiden Hall of Fame Open title clash, Kubler will be looking to reach his first ATP 250 final.

The result will be decided by fine margins and could go in favor of the player who stays the most clinical. Kubler has only lost one match on grass this season and has a good chance of causing an upset. While he will be tested by the strong-willed Bublik, he should be able to find a way to secure his place in the final.

Pick: Kubler to win in three sets.

