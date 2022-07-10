Newport 2022: Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Infosys Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6/WC) Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey.

Date: 11 July, 2022

Tournament: Infosys Hall of Fame Open.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey preview

Andy Murray at the 2022 Wimbledon. Sam Querrey at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will take on former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey in the first round of the 2022 Hall of Fame Open.

Murray made a great start to his grass season by reaching the semifinals of the Challenger event in Surbiton. He later competed at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Following wins over Christopher O'Connell, Alexander Bublik, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios, he made it to the title round.

Murray was up against Matteo Berrettini in the final. He put up a fight but went down in three sets. The Brit also ended up injuring himself, leading him to miss next week's tournament at Queen's Club. However, he recovered in time for Wimbledon.

Murray defeated James Duckworth in four sets in the first round at the All England Club. He was up against John Isner in the second round, against whom he had an 8-0 winning record. However, the American stunned the former World No. 1 and knocked him out of the tournament.

Murray is returning to the Hall of Fame Open for the first time since 2006. He made it to the semifinals the last time he competed here.

Sam Querrey.

Sam Querrey has struggled throughout the grass swing this year. He lost in the first round of the Surbiton Challenger and did slightly better at the Libema Open by reaching the second round.

Querrey scored a win over a top 20 player by defeating Diego Schwartzman in the first round at the Queen's Club Championships. However, he once again lost in the second round. He failed to make it past the qualifying rounds at the Eastbourne International.

His woes continued at Wimbledon as he lost in the first round to Ricardas Berankis in straight sets.

Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey head-to-head

The two have faced off seven times before, with Murray leading 7-2 in the head-to-head. Querrey won their previous encounter in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Wimbledon in five sets.

Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Andy Murray -300 +1.5 (-800) 2 sets (-200) Sam Querrey +220 -1.5 (+425) 3 sets (+150)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey prediction

Andy Murray at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Based on their form, Murray will be favored to win this clash. Their previous encounter was also on grass when Querrey ended the Brit's title defense at Wimbledon five years ago.

The American has been going through a rough patch for a while now. While Querrey's got a pretty good serve, just relying on it hasn't been able to win him matches. He's getting outplayed in other aspects of the game and will need to raise his level and adapt quickly to get out of this rut.

Just when it appeared that Murray was close to regaining his form, an injury once again derailed his momentum. He did well to get back in shape for Wimbledon, but suffered a shock defeat to Isner.

The Brit was unable to make any inroads on Isner's serve, going 0/2 on break points. Querrey is a similarly big-serving player, but his serve doesn't match up to his compatriot. Murray is likely to have more chances to break here. The three-time Grand Slam champion's game holds up well in other areas.

Murray's still able to do well in baseline exchanges and his lobs remain one of the best in the business. Querrey might be fired up and perform well given the support from the home crowd, but the former World No. 1 is likely to withstand the challenge to advance further.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

