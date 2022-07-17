Newport 2022 final: Alexander Bublik vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Bublik vs Maxime Cressy

Date: July 17, 2022.

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Final

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Alexander Bublik vs Maxime Cressy preview

Alexander Bublik has won 19 matches so far this season

Third seed Alexander Bublik takes on fourth seed Maxime Cressy in the final of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport.

Bublik has won 22 out of 39 matches so far this season. He has won one title this season, which came at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. The Kazakh beat Tallon Griekspoor, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic to set up a final clash against top seed Alexander Zverev. He went on to beat the German 6-4, 6-3 to win his career's first ATP title.

The 25-year-old reached the third round of Wimbledon before losing to Frances Tiafoe in four sets, after which he entered the Hall of Fame Open as the third seed. Bublik beat Jack Sock 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 before triumphing 7-5, 6-4 over Andy Murray to reach the semifinals. Here, he defeated Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-2 to book his place in the final.

Cressy has made giant strides this season, moving from 112th to possibly 34th in the ATP rankings. The American reached two finals in 2022, the first of which came at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 where he lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

He also finished as the runner-up at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The 25-year-old beat Reilly Opelka, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper before losing 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-7(4) to compatriot Taylor Fritz in a tightly-contested final.

Cressy entered the Hall of Fame Open as the fourth seed and beat Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-4 in the last 16 before coming from a set down to defeat Steve Johnson 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. He then got the better of second seed John Isner to reach the title clash.

Alexander Bublik vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently 0-0 as they have never locked horns before. Bublik has the chance to clinch his second title of the season, while Cressy will win his first career title if he comes out on top.

Alexander Bublik vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Alexander Bublik -155 -0.5 (-120) Over 23.5 (-145) Maxime Cressy +120 +0.5 (-110) Under 23.5 (+100)

Alexander Bublik vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Sunday's final promises to be an exciting one between two of the best servers in the game, both of whom have a decent record on grass. While Bublik has won 20 out of 32 matches on the surface, Cressy has a win percentage of 66.67% (10 out of 15).

The Kazakh has served 49 aces so far in Newport, though he has not always been on point with his serve - notably registering 16 double-faults against Jack Sock in the opening round. He cannot afford to do the same in the final as losing any service points against Cressy could prove to be costly.

While Bublik will use the occasional underarm serve and trick shots, Cressy loves the serve-and-volley. The French-born American is a very good server as well as a good returner. While he has strong groundstrokes, he is at his best when at the net.

The final promises to be exciting and it won't be easy for either player. However, Cressy should manage to edge out Bublik and win his maiden ATP title.

Pick: Cressy to win in three sets.

