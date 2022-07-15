Newport 2022: James Duckworth vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) James Duckworth vs Jason Kubler

Date: 15 July 2022.

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

James Duckworth vs Jason Kubler preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Eighth seed James Duckworth will square off against Jason Kubler in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open on Friday.

James Duckworth has been plagued with injuries throughout his career. He sustained a hip injury at the Australian Open, which kept him out of action for three months before undergoing his ninth surgery and making a comeback at the Lyon Open in May.

Since then, the Australian has won seven out of 15 matches, with a semifinal appearance at the Porto Challenger being his stand-out performance. He made early exits from the Eastbourne International and Wimbledon Championships but has secured a place in the last eight of the Hall of Fame Open with remarkable wins over Liam Broady and Quentin Halys.

Duckworth outlasted the big-serving Halys to win 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

- 7 aces

- 80% first serve points won



Working into form after being 0-5 in his return in May from four months off, now 7-3 from last ten matches played.



Jason Kubler, on the other hand, has been quite impressive this season, winning 40 out of 51 matches and capturing back-to-back M25 Canberra titles in March. He also triumphed at the Little Rock Open in May, winning his seventh ATP Challenger tour title.

The Australian entered Newport on the back of an eye-catching performance at Wimbledon, making the Round of 16 of the grass-court Major before losing out to World No. 13 Taylor Fritz.

He continued his rich vein of form at the Hall of Fame Open, breezing past Jordan Thompson in the first round and outclassing top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second, coming back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4). Kubler has reached the quarterfinals of an ATP main tour event for the first time in his career.

First ATP QF



James Duckworth vs Jason Kubler head-to-head

Duckworth and Kubler have never faced each other on the main tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

James Duckworth vs Jason Kubler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) James Duckworth +170 +1.5 (-155) Under 20.5 (+170) Jason Kubler -225 -1.5 (+110) Over 20.5 (-250)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

James Duckworth vs Jason Kubler prediction

We can expect a mouthwatering quarterfinal in Newport as both players are in fine form at the moment. Duckworth seems to have found his bearings in the last few weeks, winning seven out of his last 10 matches.

Duckworth will be satisfied with his serving performance in the last match against Halys, winning 80% of his first-serve points and saving four out of seven break points. Duckworth has a useful serve and hits his groundstrokes with a great deal of depth.

Kubler is coming off the biggest win of his career. He won 68% of his first-serve points against Auger-Aliassime and saved five out of six break points. The 29-year-old has planned his schedule effectively to prepare well for the big tournaments and is quietly improving his craft. He has a tidy overall game with powerful groundstrokes, especially off the forehand wing.

Duckworth got the better of his compatriot at the 2019 An-Ning Challenger but will come up against an opponent who's upped his game significantly in the last few years. Kubler has lost only two out of his last 19 matches and will be fancying his chances of winning a maiden ATP title in Newport.

Duckworth will provide a stern test for 29-year-old, but considering the current form and confidence level of both players, Kubler should be able to come through in the end.

Pick: Jason Kubler to win in three sets.

