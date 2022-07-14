Newport 2022: John Isner vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) John Isner vs (5) Benjamin Bonzi

Date: July 13, 2022.

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

John Isner vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Isner will aim to reach the semifinals at Newport

Second seed John Isner will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. The American has won 16 out of 29 matches so far this season, reaching the final of the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston.

After being eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon, Isner entered the Hall of Fame Open as the second seed, thus reaching a bye to the second round. Here, he defeated Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 7-6(6) to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The 4-time champion will face fifth seed Benjamin Bonzi next



@TennisHalloFame



#JohnIsner #Newport #Tennis John Isner served another 22 aces to book his place in the last 8 of Newport for the 7th time by beating Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 7-6The 4-time champion will face fifth seed Benjamin Bonzi next John Isner served another 22 aces to book his place in the last 8 of Newport for the 7th time by beating Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 7-6 🔥The 4-time champion will face fifth seed Benjamin Bonzi next 👏📷 @TennisHalloFame #JohnIsner #Newport #Tennis https://t.co/zQzNaErJZB

Bonzi has won 17 out of 30 matches so far this season, with his best result being the semifinal finish at the Mallorca Championships, where he lost to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Frenchman is seeded fifth in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport and faced William Blumberg in the first round. He came back from a set down to beat the American 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Bonzi then defeated Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 7-6(5) to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

John Isner vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't faced each other before. The winner of this match will face either Steve Johnson or Maxime Cressy in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open.

John Isner vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) John Isner -188 -1.5 (-125) Over 25.5 (-121) Benjamin Bonzi +150 +1.5 (-110) Under 25.5 (-105)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

John Isner vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Isner will enter the match as the favorite to win given his experience and quality on grass. However, Bonzi should not be written off as he has won eight out of 11 matches on the surface this season.

Isner's most dangerous weapon is his powerful serve and breaking him in his service games will be hard for the Frenchman. Bonzi is a pretty good server himself, having served 18 aces in Newport so far. He also has a strong forehand and is very agile on the court.

While the Frenchman is capable of giving Isner a tough fight, the latter looks in good touch and will also have the crowd on his side, which should help him overcome Bonzi and reach the semifinals.

Pick: Isner to win in three sets.

