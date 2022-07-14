Newport 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Steve Johnson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maxime Cressy vs Steve Johnson

Date: 14 July 2022.

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Maxime Cressy vs Steve Johnson preview

BMW Open by American Express 2022 - Day 5

Maxime Cressy will lock horns against Steve Johnson in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open.

Cressy has had a rampant season so far, winning 16 out of 33 matches with runners-up finishes at the Melbourne Summer Set and most recently the Eastbourne International among his best showings.

The American registered eye-opening wins against Reilly Opelka, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper en route to the finals, but was defeated by World No. 13 Taylor Fritz in a thrilling three-set contest in Eastbourne.

He followed it up with an outstanding first-round victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon but ran out of gas against former World No. 8 Jack Sock in the second round.

At the Hall of Fame Open, Cressy launched his campaign with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Mitchell Krueger and will fancy his chances of making a deep run in the tournament.

SOLINCOsports @SOLINCOsports



#TourBite #TeamSolinco #MaximeCressy Maxime Cressy is into the QF's in Newport! After an incredible grass court season, he'll face off against Steve Johnson for another go at a title. Let's go! Maxime Cressy is into the QF's in Newport! After an incredible grass court season, he'll face off against Steve Johnson for another go at a title. Let's go! 🔥#TourBite #TeamSolinco #MaximeCressy https://t.co/MLubSp6Itj

Steve Johnson, on the other hand, has had a decent season so far, winning 16 out of 28 matches with runs to the round of 16 in the Adelaide International and a second-place finish at the Sarosata Challenger among his stand-out performances.

The 32-year-old also reached the third round at Wimbledon for the fourth time in his career but was outfoxed by British No. 1 Cameron Norrie in straight sets. He kicked off his campaign at Newport with a solid 7-5, 6-3 win over Stefan Kozlov in the first round and was handed a walkover in the second after Jiri Vesely withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Maxime Cressy vs Steve Johnson head-to-head

Cressy and Johnson have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Maxime Cressy vs Steve Johnson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maxime Cressy -250 -3.5(-105) Under 21.5(-200) Steve Johnson +190 +3.5(-145) Over 21.5(-200)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Maxime Cressy vs Steve Johnson prediction

We can expect an enthralling contest between the two as the tie hangs very much in the balance. However, considering their recent results on grass, Cressy will be a slight favorite. He's been playing at a higher level than his fellow American at the moment and has a good chance of making a strong run at Newport.

The 25-year-old is a big server who likes to play the old-fashioned serve-and-volley brand of tennis. He approaches the net quite often between rallies and prefers to finish off points quickly. Cressy has shown in recent matches that he can compete decently from the baseline too.

Johnson is also an aggressive player who likes to take risks and stay more offensive during points. He is heavily dependent on his serve and uses his forehand to work his opponents on the court. Over the years, the 32-year-old has added a bit of mystery to his game, keeping his opponents guessing with deceiving backhand slices and drop shots during rallies. He also converted his quarterfinal appearance into a title-winning campaign in Newport in 2018.

Although Steve Johnson has more experience than the World No. 40 at this level, Cressy has been performing consistently in 2022 and has been exceptional on grass. This should be a closely-contested match-up but the fourth seed should be able to find a way out and produce the win.

Pick: Cressy to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far