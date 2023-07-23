Newport 2023: Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen

Date: July 23, 2023

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Newport, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime Video | Australia: beIN Sports

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen preview

Alex Michelsen at the Boys Singles Event Wimbledon 2022

Second seed Adrian Mannarino won an all-french battle on Saturday against Ugo Humbert to seal his place in the Newport Final. Mannarino won 6-4 , es6-3 in a fairly comfortable match between the 2 French lefties. Mannarino previously beat Aussies Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson to move into the semifinals.

Mannarino is coming into the final with a lot of wins under his belt. The Frenchman's game is very well suited to the grass. He has had a good year so far, posting a 24-16 record for the year. Though the clay season was tough, Mannarino bounced back with quarterfinals finishes at 's-Hertogenbosch and Queen's Club. He also reached the final at Mallorca, losing to Chris Eubanks in the final.

American teen Alex Michelsen moved into the Newport final after beating veteran John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4. Isner, older by almost 20 years, possessed the experience to stop the fast-rising Michelsen, but the youngster kept cool in pressure moments to seal the deal.

Michelsen has mostly played on the Challenger Tour this year, winning a title in Chicago last week. He also reached the final of the Rome Challenger.

Michelsen has had little experience on grass, but that hasn't bothered him, moving into his first ATP final. The UGA commit will look to win his first title on Sunday against the tricky Mannarino.

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head

The 2 players have never met before. This will be their first encounter.

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Adrian Mannarino Alex Michelsen

Odds will be updated once released.

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen prediction

Mannarino will have the edge in today's final

Mannarino will have an edge coming into the final. The lefty is the more experienced player, playing in his 13th tour-level final.

Michelsen will have to adjust well to Mannarino's low bouncing shots and also battle nerves in his first ATP final. The tall American does have a good first serve and a solid backhand, but the experience and Mannarino's game style shoyld give the Frenchman the edge in today's final.

Pick: Mannarino in straight sets.