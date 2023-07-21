Newport 2023: Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Adrian Mannarino vs (3) Ugo Humbert

Date: July 21, 2023

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Newport, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime Video | Australia: beIN Sports

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert preview

Adrian Mannarino in action at Wimbledon 2023

Second seed Adrian Mannarino will face third seed Ugo Humbert in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport.

Mannarino has won 23 out of 39 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the final of the Mallorca Championships last month. The Frenchman endured a second-round exit at Wimbledon and next competed at the Hall of Fame Open. He started his tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Rinky Hijikata to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Mannarino faced seventh seed Jordan Thompson and started the match strongly by taking the first set 6-0. The Aussie bounced back to take the second via a tiebreak and force the match into a decider. The Frenchman won the last set 6-2 to book his place in the semifinals.

Ugo Humbert has had a pretty disappointing 2023 season so far, winning only 11 matches out of 24. The Frenchman entered the Hall of Fame Open as the third seed and received a bye to the second round. Here, he beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals, where his opponent was Kevin Anderson.

Humbert started the match strongly and took the opening set 6-2 before claiming the second set 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport.

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 1-1. Their last meeting came in the first round of the French Open this season, with Humbert winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Adrian Mannarino -120 -1.5 (+190) Over 22.5 (-130) Ugo Humbert -105 +1.5 (-275) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Mannarino has an edge entering the match, given his record on grass courts so far this season, which is 10-4 compared to Humbert's 3-3.

Mannarino hasn't served too many aces so far in Newport but has won 72 out of 98 points on his first serve. His counterpunching style, in general, is suitable to counter Humbert's more aggressive ways. However, he will have to be a lot more lethal on his serve to make things difficult for his compatriot.

Humbert has served 10 aces in his last two matches while winning 53 out of 77 points on his first serve. He will look to make the most out of his serve and aggressive game.

From a ranking point of view, the match is expected to be close, and considering how Mannarino has fared previously on grass, he should be able to come out on top and book his place in the final.