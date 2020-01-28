Newport Beach 125K: Eugenie Bouchard ousted by Alexa Glatch in straight sets

Alexa Glatch

Eugenie Bouchard's appearance at the Newport Beach WTA 125K tournament was cut short on Monday. The popular Canadian, who made it three rounds into the event last year, was dispatched by Alexa Glatch 6-1, 6-2 on Court One at the Newport Beach Tennis Club.

The two were meeting for the first time on the WTA tour, with the Canadian carrying the advantage of having played at the tournament earlier. Glatch was making her debut in Newport Beach but looked to make a good impression against the former world number five.

Bouchard was defeated in qualifying at the Australian Open, making it the first time in years she did not appear at the Grand Slam. Desperately looking to string some wins together, the 25-year-old had her eyes set on going deep in Newport Beach.

Eugenie Bouchard

But Glatch jumped ahead quickly, holding serve and then breaking Bouchard right off the bat. The Canadian broke back, but holding serve remained a struggle as she erred from the forehand to give the American more opportunities.

By the time 24 minutes had elapsed, the 30-year-old Newport Beach native had a 5-1 lead. Bouchard tried to get back into it but her forehand let her down, ending the set in 26 minutes.

The American outscored the 25-year-old by more than a dozen points despite landing less than 60% first serves.

Bouchard found herself broken right at the start of the second set, as Glatch pounced on her chance. Consolidating the serve made it 2-0 for the 30-year-old, putting the Canadian in an early hole.

Eugenie Bouchard

Advertisement

Bouchard gained a foothold by scoring a break back to level the score at two-all. But the relief was short-lived for the 25-year-old as Glatch broke again and never let Bouchard back in. She allowed Bouchard just four points through the next three games and completed her victory in one hour and four minutes.

Game. Set. Glatch 👊



🇺🇸Alexa Glatch dominates from start to finish to move past Genie Bouchard 6-1, 6-2. #RoadtoIndianWells pic.twitter.com/4bz8bMbHBq — Oracle Challenger Series (@OracleChallngrs) January 28, 2020

Bouchard’s second serve was a big reason behind her loss as she notched up just 5 points of 23 attempted and blew six break points in the match. With another opportunity lost, the Canadian will move on to the next chance to get some wins under her belt.