"$1.5 million is pocket change for billionaire like her" - Fans amused by Jessica Pegula's shocked reaction to 6 Kings Slam payout ft. Alcaraz, Sinner

Jessica Pegula seemed amazed to learn that the male players at the recently concluded 6 Kings Slam exhibition tournament received $1.5 million only for participation. Fans online found Pegula's reaction even weirder, given that she comes from a billionaire family.The second edition of the event saw all six players - Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitspas - walk away with $1.5 million. Sinner, who defeated Alcaraz in the final to win his second consecutive title, received an additional $4.5 million, taking his total to $6 million.Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk released yet another episode of 'The Player's Box' podcast earlier this week. They discussed the lucrative 6 Kings Slam, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the high salaries for the players.“The prize money is insane. 1.5 million for showing up,” Pegula said (via TennisUpToDate.com).Tennis fans on Reddit dropped their reactions, with the majority suggesting that the amount must mean nothing to Pegula, whose billionaire parents, Terry and Kim, co-own the Buffalo Bills in the NFL and the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL.&quot;$1.5 million is pocket change for a billionaire like her,&quot; a user wrote.Comment byu/Annual_Island8066 from discussion intennis&quot;Billionaire's daughter Jessica Pegula?&quot; another commented.Comment byu/Annual_Island8066 from discussion intennis&quot;Says the one who travels with the private jet owned by her father,&quot; a user chimed in.Comment byu/Annual_Island8066 from discussion intennis&quot;I agree with her but it’s also kind of ironic for Pegula of all people to note this lol,&quot; wrote someone.Comment byu/Annual_Island8066 from discussion intennis&quot;They just need to show up to the next 5,000 years of King Slams to match her family’s net worth. easy money,&quot; joked another user.Comment byu/Annual_Island8066 from discussion intennis&quot;And she knows firsthand about insane money having grown up in her family household, lol,&quot; a fan wrote.Comment byu/Annual_Island8066 from discussion intennisAs far as the 6 Kings Slam 2025 is concerned, it was a repeat of last year's final, with Jannik Sinner defeating Carlos Alcaraz 6–2, 6–4 in the title clash. Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz fought for third place, but the Serbian legend retired after losing the first set 7-6(4) due to a left leg injury.Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula has confirmed her qualification for the WTA Finals along with Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, and Jasmine Paolini.Jessica Pegula weighs in on doping tests2025 Wuhan Open - Source: GettyDuring last week's episode of 'The Player's Box' podcast, Jessica Pegula revealed that she tends to get stressed during the doping tests on tour due to the complexities.&quot;You have to list all of like if you anything that you're taking or whatever. And I'm like super diligent about that. I'm like, Advil, Tylenol. I list everything because it's just like I don't know. You see like all these stories and I just get super paranoid. It's so stressful, and then they don't send you like, 'Oh, you're clean.' It's just you would only get notified, I'm assuming, if you failed,&quot; she said (20:10).In February this year, Pegula raised her voice against the handling of high-profile doping cases, such as Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.The Pole tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) and received a one-month ban last year. On the other hand, Sinner accepted a three-month ban this February after testing positive for clostebol twice.Pegula had cited inconsistencies in a 'broken' process and said it's unfair to other players.