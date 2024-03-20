Taylor Townsend's alleged racket touch during her first-round match against Lucia Bronzetti at the 2024 Miami Open has left fans furious.

Townsend entered the Miami Open after a disappointing run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she lost to Anna Kalinskaya in the second round. However, after powering through the Miami Open qualifiers, she got herself a place in the main draw.

The American came back from a set down to defeat Bronzetti 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in her Miami opener. However, during the match, an incident took place which left fans furious with the 27-year-old.

During the third set, Townsend was 30-0, 5-4 and serving for the match when a return by Bronzetti allegedly bounced off her racket but went unnoticed by the umpire and was called out, giving her three match points.

Expand Tweet

Fans were upset with Townsend for not conceding the issue and also expressed frustration with the umpires for not fulfilling their duties properly.

One fan was reminded of the Novak Djokovic vs Gilles Muller match at the 2015 French Open where the Serb touched the ball, which was going out before the point ended, and was penalized for his action.

They later expressed how Taylor Townsend was in the wrong and felt that what she did to Bronzetti was incorrect.

"Ijbol this reminds me of Novak-Muller in RG15. Idk why but I still remember this racket touch. Lost the point correctly and moved on. This is 100% wrong and bad look on Taylor. Just because you like her doesn't make it wrong/be a bad look. Imagine if it was Bronzetti," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in by saying how they felt Townsend's handling of the situation was "trash."

"This is absolute trash from Townsend. She felt the ball off her racquet for sure amd didn’t concede. Very low integrity from her," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor Townsend will face Elise Mertens in Miami Open 2R

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 3

Taylor Townsend's victory over Lucia Bronzetti propelled her smoothly into the second round of the Miami Open.

The American will next face the 26th seed Elise Mertens, who received a bye in the opening round. This will be the first time the two will meet on the professional tour, having met once before in juniors in the second round of the US Open in 2012, which went Townsend's way.