"I'd like other people to be like me": Watch 11-year-old Serena Williams's reply to which tennis player she would want to be like

Serena Williams has always been something of a tennis prodigy. She began playing tennis at the age of four along with her sister Venus and was ranked No.1 among under-10 players in Florida.

So when Trans World Sport did a profile on talented youngsters who would one day become world class athletes, they naturally did one on the Williams sisters. A 12-year-old Venus Williams and her younger sister Serena were already well-known on the American tennis circuit at that point.

Venus had won all of the 63 junior tournament matches she had played up until then, and Serena had won 50 out of 52. But their father, Richard Williams, believed even then that Serena was going to be the better player.

Over the course of the interview, Serena is asked the question, "If you were a tennis player, who would you want to be like?" to which she answers, "I'd like other people to be like me."

Even though their father thinks both Venus and Serena have what it takes to become a champion, he gives Serena the edge based on her mental acumen.

Serena chatting with her father Richard during a break circa 2011

He drives home the point with this striking quote:

"Serena is like a pitbull dog. Once she gets a hold of you, she won't let go."

The interview also sheds light on Richard Williams himself - the man based on whom the movie "King Richard" opened recently to rave reviews - and the role he played in the development of the Williams sisters.

He insisted that his daughters not rush into playing at every junior tennis tournament because he wanted them to have time for school work and to fully develop before subjecting themselves to the intense competition.

How did Serena Williams fare in 2021?

Serena Williams greets Naomi Osaka

Unfortunately, Serena's body has not been able to keep up with her mind and in 2021, she has been far from the Serena of old. To be fair, she did reach the semifinals of the Australian Open, where she was beaten by Naomi Osaka.

But her 2021 season peaked there. Williams exited Roland Garros in the 4th round and Wimbledon in the first round. A torn hamstring kept her out of the US Open, which sister Venus Williams missed as well.

However, the No.41 ranked player is expected to make a full recovery and take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

