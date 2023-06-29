16-year-old Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest player since Coco Gauff to qualify for Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva, a promising tennis talent from Russia, has etched her name into Wimbledon history as the youngest player to qualify for the tournament since Coco Gauff in 2019. This monumental achievement has come at the tender age of 16, marking her debut at Wimbledon.

Never before having graced the green grass of Wimbledon, Andreeva, who has primarily played on clay courts, had to face the qualifying rounds without the benefit of a wildcard. Nonetheless, she demonstrated her mettle and secured her place in the main draw.

Andreeva's prowess was on full display earlier this year at the Madrid Open, where she exhibited compelling performances, notably overcoming Leylah Fernandez and defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, a top-20-ranked player.

Later, despite visa challenges, Andreeva had an impressive stint at Roland Garros. Her journey there concluded with a match against fellow teenage sensation Coco Gauff. Following this, she set foot on Wimbledon's hallowed turf for her maiden qualifying match.

The Tennis Letter later tweeted:

"Mirra Andreeva just qualified for Wimbledon. She is the youngest player to qualify since Coco Gauff in 2019.The hype about this 16 year old is so deserved. She’s thoughtful & charming, & has the talent to back it up. See you in the Main Draw, Mirra ❤️🥹"

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



She is the youngest player to qualify since Coco Gauff in 2019



The hype about this 16 year old is so deserved



She’s thoughtful & charming, & has the talent to back it up



See you in the Main Draw, Mirra 🥹 Mirra Andreeva just qualified for Wimbledon.She is the youngest player to qualify since Coco Gauff in 2019The hype about this 16 year old is so deservedShe’s thoughtful & charming, & has the talent to back it upSee you in the Main Draw, Mirra Mirra Andreeva just qualified for Wimbledon. She is the youngest player to qualify since Coco Gauff in 2019The hype about this 16 year old is so deservedShe’s thoughtful & charming, & has the talent to back it upSee you in the Main Draw, Mirra ❤️🥹 https://t.co/tVacMBzILn

A succession of triumphant matches saw her surpass her competitors, concluding with a challenging match against Korpatsch, famously recognized as last year's doubles partner of Harmony Tan, Serena Williams' conqueror.

Despite an initial struggle to maintain a lead, Andreeva clinched the opening set 7-5, overcoming 15 unforced errors. Her self-assured demeanor continued into the second set, marked by a series of break points against Korpatsch.

However, serving for the match at 5-4, Andreeva faltered, resulting in Korpatsch seizing the second set.

The final set saw the young Russian regaining composure and clinching the match with a scoreline of 7-5, 5-7, 6-2. As a result, Andreeva secured her spot in the main draw of Wimbledon, where she will be the youngest competitor.

Mirra Andreeva opens up about her inaugural match on grass

Mirra Andreeva training with Coach Jean-Rene Lisnard

In a recent interaction with the WTA website, 16-year-old Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva offered a candid reflection on her first grass-court match. She admitted facing some initial challenges, particularly adjusting to the unique conditions of the grass court.

Andreeva detailed that the first practice session was quite difficult, even leading to her falling on the court three times.

She found the changes in movement, the ball's bounce, and the slippery nature of the grass to be quite different from what she was accustomed to.

Although she attempted to adjust by taking smaller steps, she conceded that she felt somewhat slow initially. Regardless, the resilient young player remained optimistic about her ability to acclimate to the new environment over time.

Andreeva has been making significant progress at the senior level this year. After reaching the finals at the Australian Open Juniors, she won back-to-back ITF titles in Switzerland. This feat secured her a wildcard spot at the WTA Madrid Open.

The Madrid Open proved to be a fruitful journey for Andreeva, known for her robust backhand.

She achieved victories over 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, and 17th seed Magda Linette before being eliminated in the round of 16 by eventual champion and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Entering her first Major Grand Slam at Roland Garros, Andreeva successfully navigated the qualifying rounds and reached the third round.

In an impressive performance, she managed to clinch a set against fellow teenage prodigy Coco Gauff before being defeated in a three-set match.

Looking ahead, Andreeva's presence will add a layer of unpredictability to the upcoming Wimbledon singles draw, set to be announced on the morning of June 30.

Poll : 0 votes