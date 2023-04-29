16-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva recently stated that she feels no pressure to face 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open.

Andreeva has created quite a stir in the tennis world, courtesy of her ongoing Madrid Open campaign. The Russian beat Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez in straight sets in the first round.

She followed that up with two more triumphs over top-20 seeded players at the Madrid Open, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette. The Russian, who is yet to drop a set, will lock horns with reigning Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the tournament.

However, the prospect of facing the World No. 2 hasn't instilled fear in the teenager, and instead, Mirra Andreeva feels that Sabalenka will feel the pressure of facing a 16-year-old on the court.

Speaking to the tennis channel after her win over Linette, Mira Andreeva reflected on her upcoming match with the Belarusian.

"I have nothing to lose. I have to go there and show the best tennis i can. There is no pressure at all for me. There is just some pressure on her, I think. She will play a 16-year-old girl. Yes, I am pretty excited to play tomorrow," Andreeva said.

The World No. 194 also spoke about her experience playing in a WTA 1000 event.

"You know, the atmosphere here is so special. When you sit here and take in all the stars you see, like Andy Murray, you see his face. He is so beautiful in life. Sorry. He is so amazing. This atmosphere, between the players, just to be here is incredible, simply incredible," Mira Andreeva added.

"I am not really surprised with my level because I know the way I can play on the court" - Mirra Andreeva on her exceptional cuurent form

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Mirra Andreeva

Since losing in the final of the 2023 Australian Open Juniors, Mirra Andreeva has won all of her professional matches this season. She also won two consecutive ITF singles titles in the process, as she made her Madrid Open debut this week.

Speaking to Prakash Amritraj on the tennis channel, Mira Andreeva shed some light on the exceptional form of tennis she has been showcasing lately.

Elaborating further, she said that despite believing in her playing abilities, she never expected to face Grand Slam winner Sabalenka for a place in the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event.

"I did not expect to be here and playing Sabalenka in the round of 16. I am not really surprised with my level because I know the way I can play on the court. Yes, I cannot say I was surprised at my level, but I did not expect to be here, to go this far," Mira Andreeva added.

