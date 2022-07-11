"My dad was a pioneer for tennis in our country, reaching the highest ranking until I beat him" - Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, the top-ranked 16-year-old in the world, puts Andorra on the tennis map

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva may not be a household name just yet. But the 16-year-old from Andorra, the sixth-smallest state in Europe, has been re-writing the record books in tennis. At the age of 14, she won the girls' singles title at the 2020 Australian Open while being the youngest player in the draw. Since then, she has made her foray on to the WTA tour, climbing to a career-high ranking of No. 156 (she is ranked No. 157 this week) to become the highest-ranked player from her country in the history of the sport. The earlier record was held by none other than her father, Joan Jimenez Guerra, who peaked at No. 505 in the world way back in 1999.

Kasintseva picked up her first ITF pro tour title last year, winning the ITF $25K event in Brazil, and also reached the semifinals of the WTA $125K event in Motevideo. She is currently the highest-ranked 16-year-old in the world.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda via email, the self-proclaimed Rafael Nadal fan talks about transitioning to the pro circuit, the influence of her father on her career and the ambitions she has.

Exclusive Interview with Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Sportskeeda: As a top-ranked junior trying to breakthrough on the WTA tour, what is the big difference you have seen among players on the junior circuit and the pro tour?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: There is of course a big difference in many areas, but I would say physicality plays a big part as well as experience.

Sportskeeda: There aren't many players from Andorra who have made it to the professional circuit. How did you get into the sport and when did you first know you wanted to be a pro tennis player?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: Andorra is a small country with not much tradition in professional sports, besides winter sports. My dad was somehow a pioneer for tennis in Andorra, reaching the highest ranking until I beat him (laughing).

On a serious note though, my father has been my inspiration and the reason why I started to play tennis at the age of five. He taught me the values of the sport and shared his passion, which I embraced. When I was 12, I started to dream about becoming a professional and, of course, winning the Australian Open junior title and becoming No. 1 in the world among juniors at the age of 14 gave me tremendous motivation to go pro.

Sportskeeda: Your father, Joan Jiménez Guerra, played on the ATP tour. What impact has he had on your tennis and your career? Has it helped to have someone in your family who was also a pro tennis player?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: Like I said, my father is the reason why I started playing tennis and I will always be grateful to him for that. He is my biggest supporter and, at the same time, the person that is pushing me every day to improve. He is also helping me through his own experience as a pro player because he knows what I am going through.

Sportskeeda: Who were your favorite players while growing up? Which players would you love to play against on the WTA tour?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: I love Rafael Nadal of course and have always looked up to all the great champions. I dream of playing against the very best in the near future!!

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva at the 2020 Australian Open

Sportskeeda: Who is the GOAT according to you in women’s tennis? And which of the Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) is your favorite to watch in the men’s game?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: The Big 3 are all amazing and somehow impossible to match. It’s incredible that they have all accomplished what they did playing in the same era but I guess they have pushed each other to get the best out of themselves. But Rafael Nadal will always be my favorite.

Sportskeeda: Who would your dream mixed doubles partner be and why?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: My dad!! It would be amazing to play mixed doubles with him. He can serve big and I can run for the rest (laughing).

Sportskeeda: What are your views on the WTA age eligibility rules? Would you like to play more tournaments or are you okay with the current structure?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: I believe there is a reason for that but in a way I think it restricts talented players to come through at their own pace. I think there could be exceptions to the rule to allow those that are progressing fast.

Sportskeeda: Which is your favorite tournament on the tennis calendar and why?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: I love Wimbledon and all the big tournaments. I hope there will be a big tournament in Andorra soon too. My agent, Enric Molina, is working on it so it would be a delight to play in front of my own people.

Sportskeeda: You have started playing the qualifying draws at the Grand Slams this year. How has that experience been? How does it feel to be in the same events as some of the players you grew up admiring?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: When I am at tournaments, I am focused on my routines and preparing the best for the competition, so although it’s nice to share the locker room with the big players, I stay low profile.

Sportskeeda: What are your goals and ambitions when it comes to tennis?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: My goal is to give my 100% and we will see where I get to. Of course, winning Grand Slams is my dream though.

Sportskeeda: How do you deal with the pressures that come with being on social media, especially after a tough loss?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: I don’t pay too much attention to social media. I am aware that there can be unpleasant comments but I don’t get affected by that or get too high when people praise me.

Sportskeeda: What are your interests outside of tennis?

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva: I love spending time in nature, hiking in my beautiful country and also having fun with my friends whom I don’t get too see as often as I would like to.

