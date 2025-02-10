$160 billion-worth American tech mogul names Jannik Sinner his favorite among current gen tennis players: "He's so calm"

Jannik Sinner recently received praise from Bill Gates during an interview for an Italian program. Gates is a longtime tennis fan, having followed the sport for much of his life and also partnering up with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for a charity event in 2020.

Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO and world-famous billionaire, sponsors many noble initiatives around the world and took some time off to discuss his admiration for the current ATP World No. 1, Jannik Sinner.

When asked what he liked about the Italian, Bill Gates, who is worth $160 billion (as per Celebrity Net Worth), highlighted the 23-year-old's composure among the current crop of youngsters, and said:

"Sinner is unbelievable, among the young players he's my favorite, he's always so calm. Always positive. Really a star."

Sinner has been on an impressive run in recent years and even started this year with a bang, defending his Australian Open title. The Italian once again proved to be the best in Melbourne, barely facing any issues during his three-set victory over Alexander Zverev in the final of the Major on Sunday, January 26.

Jannik Sinner expected to participate at the Qatar Open in Doha

Last year, Jannik Sinner made his return to tennis at the Rotterdam Open and ended up winning by beating Alex de Minaur. However, this time around, the Italian opted against going to Rotterdam, with Carlos Alcaraz managing to clinch his maiden indoor title on Sunday, beating Alex de Minaur in the final.

As for when the World No. 1 will return to the tennis courts, it's actually for the Qatar Open in Doha, which is set to begin on February 17th. What's interesting about his upcoming schedule is that he's not expected to be playing in Dubai after that event, but will wait for the Indian Wells Masters, indicating selective scheduling to preserve his body for the important events.

Jannik Sinner is picking and choosing his spots in the calendar, something other players like Novak Djokovic have done. Djokovic credits those decisions for prolonging his career.

The 23-year-old also dealt with some physical issues during the Australian Open which likely impacted his decision-making. While there haven't been any reports of injuries, the three-time Grand Slam winner has a track record of dealing with minor injuries frequently and has even voiced his complaints about 'hectic scheduling' on several occasions.

