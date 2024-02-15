17-year-old tennis player found dead in her room in Islamabad

Zainab Ali Naqvi, a 17-year-old tennis prodigy from Pakistan, was found unconscious in her room, where she was staying with her grandmother. She was declared dead while being taken to Kulsum Inter­national Hospital on Monday night.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials, Zainab took part in a practice session at the ITF Junior Tournament in Islamabad on Monday evening before heading to her quarters.

“It is very sad because Zainab was a very promising player on the women’s circuit and enthusiastically working hard to win the ITF junior competitions,” a senior PTF official told PTI.

After returning to her quarters, Zainab went to take a bath. However, her prolonged absence raised concerns. Despite efforts to reach her, they were unsuccessful. This led authorities to break down the door, uncovering a distressing scene.

“After reaching the guest house, Zainab had gone to take a shower but didn’t return after a long time had passed. Her grandmother called her but to no avail,” an official said as quoted by The Dawn.

“Zainab’s body was then shifted to the PolyClinic for autopsy before it was flown to Karachi. The real cause of death will be determined the in autopsy report but it apparently seems that it was a heart failure due to showering immediately after a hectic practice session,” added the official.

ITF J30 is to be called the Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial

Later on Tuesday, a joint prayer and a minute of silence were observed for Zainab by all the foreign and local players, parents, coaches, and the PTF officials and staff.

PTF treasurer Arif Qureshi stated that hospital staff, police and everyone involved cooperated to ensure her body was sent to Karachi promptly. Additionally, he mentioned that the International Tennis Federation had also offered assistance through its safeg­uarding manager.

According to Geo Super TV’s journalist Muneeb Farrukh, PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq announced that the ITF J30 in Islamabad will now be called the Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial to honor the player. Furthermore, a tennis court will also be named after her.

Zainab’s skills on the court led to victories in numerous events at both the Karachi and Sindh levels, cementing her status as an emerging player in the country.