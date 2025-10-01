19-year-old daughter of 18-time Grand Slam champion makes pro tennis debut for Great Britain

18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes is arguably the best tennis player India has produced, and his daughter Aiyana is showing good promise with regard to her own journey in the sport.According to the latest update dropped by Indian Tennis Daily on X (formerly Twitter), the 19-year-old made her professional debut at the ITF W15 Alaminos Futures in Cyprus in March. She fell in the opening draw of the qualifying round, but it was just a start as she went on to feature on four more ITF Futures events for Great Britain.She also played in the doubles draw at Alaminos, reaching the Round of 16 in one instance and the Quarterfinals in another pairing, according to Tennis Explorer.On the WTA site, she is recorded as a 19-year-old from Great Britain. ESPN lists her birthdate as April 3, 2006, and her style as a right-handed player. Her development in the next 1-3 years will be important for her growth in the sport.Aiyana is following in the footsteps of her father, who had a legendary tennis career. Leander Paes turned pro in 1991 and retired in 2020. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.His notable achievements include winning a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics. Paes evolved into a fine doubles player with eight Grand Slams to his name in that event. He also won 10 other Grand Slams in mixed doubles.Leander Paes celebrates birthday of former doubles partner Martina HingisOne of Leander Paes' best partners in mixed doubles was Martina Hingis, the former world No. 1 in women's singles and women's doubles. She turned 45 years old on Sept. 30 and Paes paid tribute to the Swiss pro with an Instagram post, capturing highlights from their playing days.&quot;Happy Birthday to my GOAT partner @martinahingis80 🥳 Grateful to have won all 4 Grand Slams and World Team Tennis titles with you! 🎾🏆🏆🏆🏆 Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. Big hugs 🥰 🍰&quot; Paes wrote in his Instagram caption.Paes and Hingis won four major titles together. In the 2015 Australian Open finals, they defeated Daniel Nestor and Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3. They followed it up by winning the Wimbledon Championship the same year, where they won against Alexander Peya and Timea Babos, 6-1, 6-1. They also won the mixed doubles title at the 2015 US Open and finally made a breakthrough in Roland Garros by winning the 2016 edition.