"1st day ever! on the slopes": Eugenie Bouchard shares highlights of her skiing adventures in Colorado with brother Will; asks fans to rate her skills

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared images from her latest outing where she went skiing for the first time in her life.

Bouchard is a Canadian athlete who is a professional in two sports — tennis and pickleball. She is juggling her life as a player on the WTA Tour as well as the PPA Tour. She was last seen at the 2024 Dallas Open Women's Classic, where she faced Caroline Wozniacki.

Recently, the Canadian shared images from her recent outing where she visited the Aspen Mountains in Colorado. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos that feature her in the snowy mountains as she tried her hand at skiing for the first time.

These photos include one of the Aspen Mountains from one of the hilltops, one with her brother, William Bouchard, and a solo selfie featuring Eugenie. In another image, she can be seen enjoying a drink in glasses that have become frosty due to the low temperature.

The Canadian also shared her post on her Instagram story, where a lot of ski marks can be seen on the snow, indicating that she had been training hard to hone her skills. She even asked her fans to rate her progress after an hour of skiing.

Aspen Mountains

Eugenie with her brother

Bouchard asking fans to rate her skills

Eugenie Bouchard

Bouchard with frosty Glasses

A selfie with her brother

The Montreal native also made a post on Instagram about her first outing as well.

"first day (ever!!!) on the slopes ⛷️," Bouchard said in her post.

Bouchard claiming that this was the first time she went skiing came as a surprise not just to the fans but also to her cousin sister, Mimi. The latter commented on the post:

"Wait have you really never skiied [sic.] before.."

Mimi Bouchard comment

Eugenie Bouchard vs Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Dallas Open

Eugenie Bouchard and Caroline Wozniack

Eugenie Bouchard faced Caroline Wozniacki at the Dallas Open's Women's Classic this year. The exhibition is played between two women every year to mark the beginning of the Dallas Open, the ATP 250 tournament.

The tennis and pickleball professional and the Dane, who recently returned from retirement, faced off against each other on February 3. Wozniacki, a former World No. 1, came out on top 6-4, 6-2.

"About last night, Dallas 😍We’re giving the Women’s Tennis Classic with @carowozniacki and @geniebouchard a 💯. How about you?" Dallas Open posted on Instagram.