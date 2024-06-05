2 decade-long streak involving Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic comes to an end after Serb's French Open withdrawal

The 2024 French Open will see a two-decade-long streak ending as it will feature none of the Big 3 members - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in the finals. The last time it happened was in 2004 when Gaston Gaudio defeated Guillermo Coria 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6 to win the title.

Federer retired from tennis in 2022. He managed to win the French Open in 2009 by defeating Robin Soderling in the final. He made it to the finals the three years before it and once in 2011, losing to Nadal on every occasion. With his win in 2009, the Swiss also completed his career Grand Slam.

Nadal, widely regarded as the king of clay, participated in this year's edition after a battle with injuries in the last couple of years. He lost to fourth seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the opening round, making this only his fourth defeat ever at the tournament. The Spaniard has lifted La Coupe de Mousquetaires an unprecedented 14 times between 2005 and 2022.

Djokovic, the defending champion and the top seed in this tournament, got off to a great start winning his opening two rounds in straight sets. However, he then had to play two five-setters that lasted over four hours but managed to win both and reach the quarterfinals. However, due to a medial meniscus tear on his right knee, the Serb withdrew from the tournament.

The 37-year-old has won the tournament thrice and made the finals on four different occasions. He is also the only player to have defeated Nadal twice at Roland Garros. The streak of at least one of the big threes reaching the final from 2005-2023 came to an end following Djokovic's withdrawal.

The only player outside the Big 3 to win the Paris Major from 2005-2023 was Stan Wawrinka, who won in 2015 defeating the Serb in the final.

"I played with my heart and gave it my all" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to announce his withdrawal from the French Open, where he said that he was extremely sad to pull out after giving it his all against Fransico Cerundolo in their fourth-round match. However, he and his team decided after taking into consideration the medial meniscus tear on his right knee.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros. I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation," Djokovic said.

The Serb wished the remaining players his best and thanked the fans for all their support before signing off.

"I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support."

"See you soon. With love and gratitude, Nole"

Following his withdrawal, Novak Djokovic is set to lose his World No. 1 ranking to Jannik Sinner.

Casper Ruud will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur in one of the semifinals, whereas, Carlos Alcaraz will play Sinner in the second semifinal.

