2 years after losing British No. 1 spot, Emma Raducanu retakes position from partner Katie Boulter with run to Queen's Club QF

Emma Raducanu reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, London, in dominant fashion on Thursday (June 12), downing Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in straight sets. With her latest victory, the 22-year-old is assured of overtaking Katie Boulter as the British No. 1 when the WTA rankings are updated next week.

Raducanu has enjoyed some well-deserved resurgence this year, winning 15 of her 26 matches on the women's pro tour and making her top 50 return. The Brit has been in sublime form at the inaugural WTA edition of the Queen's Club Championships this week. Following a 6-1, 6-2 beatdown of Spain's Cristina Bucsa in the first round, she routed the 41st-ranked Rebecca Sramkova 6-4, 6-1 in their Round-of-16 encounter on Thursday.

During her on-court interview after making it to the last eight at Queen's Club, Emma Raducanu was asked about her feelings about leapfrogging World No. 34 Katie Boulter in next week's WTA singles rankings to become the top-ranked female British tennis pro, as the latter had already exited the 500-level event in the second round to seventh-seeded Diana Shnaider and will fall to 39th in the world as per the live rankings.

Coincidentally, the 2021 US Open champion had also teamed up with her compatriot in the women's doubles competition at the 500-level event earlier this week, culminating in a second-round defeat to the top-seeded pair of Erin Routliffe and Lyudmyla Kichenok. The above defeat admittedly weighed heavily on Raducanu's mind. However, she was quick to shake it off while expressing hopes of partnering with Boulter in doubles again in the future.

"I'm not used to playing doubles and I lost the match yesterday, and I was really upset. And I really felt I was out of the tournament, so to get myself kinda fired up for this one is very difficult," Emma Raducanu said during her on-court interview at Queen's Club on Thursday. "But I'm really happy to have kind of been able to get myself through this one."

"Yeah, I really wanna play with Katie again in the future. Maybe over the grass, but for sure in the future."

Emma Raducanu also showed her inclination towards Katie Boulter with a rather sweet gesture following her latest win at Queen's Club.

Emma Raducanu signs the on-court camera with an adorable three-word message after reaching the Queen's Club QFs

Raducanu needed one hour and 17 minutes to douse the Slovakian Sramkova's challenge at the HSBC Championships on Thursday. The 22-year-old proceeded to sign the camera with the phrase "Love live Boultercanu" after securing her quarterfinal berth at the grass court event.

The former World No. 10 will next face top-seeded Zheng Qinwen for a place in the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament. The last-eight clash will mark the first-ever meeting on the women's circuit between the two stars.

