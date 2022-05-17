2022 French Open: Full list of men’s and women’s singles wildcards ft. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon

We are only a few days away from the commencement of the main draw of the 2022 French Open. So far, 16 wildcards have been awarded in the men's and women's singles categories. The most popular among those is Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who has reached the semifinals of the competition twice.

Former World No. 6 Gilles Simon has also received a wildcard for the 2022 French Open, as has Lucas Pouille.

Tsonga has played eight matches on the ATP tour this season, winning only two. Those victories came at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier and the Open 13 in Marseille. He recently competed at the Lyon Open but lost to Alex Molcan in the first round.

Simon has played five matches on the ATP tour this season, with his only main-draw victory coming over Lucas Pouille at the Open Sud de France. The Frenchman qualified for the main draw at the Lyon Open after beating Matthias Bachinger and Nerman Fatic. However, he lost to fifth seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

Here is a list of 16 men and women who have received a wildcard for the 2022 French Open:

Men's singles:

Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

Manuel Guinard (FRA)

Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Lucas Pouille (FRA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

Gilles Simon (FRA)

Michael Mmoh (USA)

Christopher O'Connell (AUS)

Women's singles:

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA)

Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

Chloe Pacquet (FRA)

Harmony Tan (FRA)

Daria Saville (AUS)

Katie Volynets (USA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsongsa will retire after the 2022 French Open

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will have his swansong at the French Open this year. The 37-year-old reached the semifinals of the tournament twice, in 2013 and 2015. Last year, he exited the French Open in the first round after losing to Yoshihito Nishioka.

Gilles Simon will also compete at the Paris Major for one last time as he announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.

Gilles SIMON @GillesSimon84 Ce fut une aventure magique, merveilleuse et extraordinaire. Elle s’arrêtera à la fin de l’année. Un énorme MERCI à tous ceux qui l’ont rendue possible.

Il n’y a aucune tristesse, aucun regret. Juste la volonté de mettre tout ce qu’il me reste. Sur chaque match, jusqu’à la fin. Ce fut une aventure magique, merveilleuse et extraordinaire. Elle s’arrêtera à la fin de l’année. Un énorme MERCI à tous ceux qui l’ont rendue possible.Il n’y a aucune tristesse, aucun regret. Juste la volonté de mettre tout ce qu’il me reste. Sur chaque match, jusqu’à la fin.

The 37-year-old has competed at the French Open almost every year since debuting in 2005. His best performances at the Grand Slam came in 2011, 2013 and 2015, when he made the fourth round. The closest he came to reaching the quarterfinals was in 2013 when he pushed Roger Federer to five sets.

Last year, Simon suffered a first-round exit at the French Open, losing to Marton Fucsovics.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala