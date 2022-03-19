Indian Wells 2022: today's results, scores, winners and recap - Swiatek and Sakkari set for final clash, Rublev wins 13th consecutive match | Day 12

Day 12 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open was highlighted by the women's semifinals and the men's quarterfinals match-ups.

Iga Swiatek emerged victorious against Simona Halep in a match between two Grand Slam winners. Paula Badosa's title defense came to an end against World No. 6 Maria Sakkari.

Andrey Rublev continued his winning streak by knocking out last year's semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov. Home favorite Taylor Fritz was made to work hard by Miomir Kecmanovic, but ultimately triumphed in three sets.

The American duo of Jack Sock and John Isner defeated Alexander Zverev and Andrey Golubev in the doubles semifinal.

Here are the results from Day 12 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open:

Swiatek gets past a tenacious Halep

Iga Swiatek had to play some of her best tennis to overcome Simona Halep, winning 7-6 (6), 6-4 to reach the final. She has now advanced to the title round of a second straight WTA 1000 event, having won the previous one in Qatar last month.

Sakkari knocks out defending champion Badosa

Maria Sakkari reached the biggest final of her career after defeating Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinals. The World No. 6 remained steady throughout the contest and subdued her opponent whenever she tried to make a comeback.

Sakkari has reached a career-high ranking of number three with this win and could go up to number two as well if she wins the title.

Rublev makes light work of Dimitrov

Andrey Rublev won his 13th match in a row by defeating Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. The World No. 35 was no match for his opponent and despite some minor hiccups, it was smooth sailing for Rublev for most of the match.

Fritz survives a tough challenge from Kecmanovic

Taylor Fritz fought off a determined Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 to make consecutive semifinals at the tournament. The first couple of sets were closely contested, but the American raised his level in the deciding set to run away with the match.

Fritz will now face Rublev for a spot in the final.

Sock and Isner ease past Zverev and Golubev to reach their second Indian Wells final as a team

2018 champions Jack Sock and John Isner faced no trouble in dispatching Alexander Zverev and Andrey Golubev, winning 6-3, 6-2. The American duo have reached the final as a team for the second time. Sock won the title in 2015 and was a finalist in 2016 with Vasek Pospisil as well.

Gonzalez and Roger-Vasellin upset the second seeded pair of Ram and Salisbury

Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasellin staged a comeback to upset Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. The second-seeded pair started off strong, but Gonzalez and Roger-Vasellin eventually got the better of them, winning 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. The pair will now face Jack Sock and John Isner in the final.

Indian Wells Open 2022: Day 12 results at a glance

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Men's singles (quarterfinals):

(7) Andrey Rublev d. (33) Grigor Dimitrov: 7-5, 6-2

(20) Taylor Fritz d. Miomir Kecmanovic: 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-1

Women's singles (semifinals):

(3) Iga Swiatek d. (24) Simona Halep: 7-6 (6), 6-4

(6) Maria Sakkari d. (5) Paula Badosa: 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Men's doubles (semifinals):

(PR) Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasellin d. (2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury: 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

(WC) Jack Sock/John Isner d. Alexander Zverev/Andrey Golubev: 6-3, 6-2

