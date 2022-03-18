2022 Indian Wells: today's results, scores, winners and recap - Rafael Nadal defeats Nick Kyrgios in three-set thriller, Carlos Alcaraz knocks out Cameron Norrie | Day 11

Day 11 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open was headlined by the quarterfinal showdown between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

The duo played some scintillating tennis, with the Spaniard emerging victorious to extend his winning streak to 19 matches.

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz got the better of defending champion Cameron Norrie in the other quarterfinal. Women's defending champion Paula Badosa, on the other hand, made it through to the semifinals.

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari continued her good run of form to book her place in the last four as well.

Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev, who made the men's doubles final last year, lost in the quarterfinals this time.

Here are the major results from Day 11 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open:

Nadal fights past Kyrgios to remain undefeated in 2022

Rafael Nadal shows no signs of stopping, battling past Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4. The former World No. 1 was tested thoroughly by the Australian, but raised his level when it mattered most to secure the win.

The Spaniard has now improved his record to 19-0 this year and will face Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Alcaraz knocks out defending champion Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz didn't face a single break point in his previous two matches. However, in his quarterfinal match against Cameron Norrie, he got broken in the very first game of the match.

The teenager didn't let that affect him as he came back from a break down in both sets to end Norrie's title defense, winning 6-4, 6-3. Alcaraz is set to face off against his idol Nadal in the semifinals.

Badosa eases past Kudermetova to continue her title defense

Paula Badosa was at her best as she defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-2. The defending champion scored her 10th consecutive victory in the California desert. She's now just one win away from a shot at defending her title and will play Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

Martina Navratilova is the only woman to defend her title at the tournament, so if Badosa manages to go all the way here, it would be quite the accomplishment.

Sakkari quells a rising Rybakina to make yet another semifinal

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari continued her stellar run of form to defeat Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-4 to reach the last four at Indian Wells. She has now made the semifinals of a third consecutive tournament. While the Greek has been consistent in getting to this stage since last year, she has often faltered in the semifinals as well.

Sakkari is set to take on defending champion Badosa for a spot in the final.

Indian Wells Open 2022: Day 11 results at a glance

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Men's singles (quarterfinals):

(4) Rafael Nadal d. (WC) Nick Kyrgios: 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4.

(19) Carlos Alcaraz d. (12) Cameron Norrie: 6-4, 6-3.

Women's singles (quarterfinals):

(5) Paula Badosa d. (21) Veronika Kudermetova: 6-3, 6-2.

(6) Maria Sakkari d. (17) Elena Rybakina: 7-5, 6-4.

Men's doubles (quarterfinals):

Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vassellin d. Aslan Karatsev/Andrey Rublev: 6-2, 6-4.

(2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury d. (7) Neel Skupski/Wesley Koolhof: 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women's doubles (semifinals):

(7) Asia Muhammad/Ena Shibahara d. Gabriela Dabrowski/Guiliana Olmos: 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-5.

Xu Yifan/ Yang Zhaoxuan d. Leylah Fernandez/Alize Cornet: 7-5, 6-1.

