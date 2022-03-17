2022 Indian Wells: today's results, scores, winners and recap - Rafael Nadal extends his winning streak, Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek set up a semifinal showdown | Day 10

Day 10 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open saw a lot of the favorites progress ahead in the tournament.

Jannik Sinner unfortunately had to withdraw from his fourth-round match due to illness, giving Nick Kyrgios a walkover into the quarterfinals. Compatriot Matteo Berrettini lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the only big upset of the day.

Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek were at their ruthless best as they demolished their opponents to set up a semifinal date. Rafael Nadal edged past Reilly Opelka in two tie-breaks, while Grigor Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev also scored straight sets wins.

Here are the major results from Day 10 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open:

Nadal keeps on winning in 2022

Rafael Nadal is yet to lose a match this year, improving his record to 18-0 now. The Spaniard defeated Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) to advance to the quarterfinals, where'll he take on Nick Kyrgios.

But he didn’t sound like it’s something that would stop his tournament here. Nadal admits to @helenenothelen that he was in more pain from his persistent foot injury than in previous days, particularly in the second set.But he didn’t sound like it’s something that would stop his tournament here. Nadal admits to @helenenothelen that he was in more pain from his persistent foot injury than in previous days, particularly in the second set. But he didn’t sound like it’s something that would stop his tournament here.

However, Nadal mentioned that his foot injury was bothering him again and was in pain during the second set.

Teenager Alcaraz takes out veteran Monfils

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-1 to advance to his first Masters 1000 quarterfinals. He's the youngest player to reach the final eight at the Indian Wells Open since Michael Chang did so in 1989 at the age of 17.

While the first set was fairly competitive, Alcaraz raised his level in the second set to beat the Frenchman. The teenager didn't face a single break point throughout the match.

Halep and Swiatek dismantle their opponents

Simona Halep handed Petra Martic a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown in the first women's quarterfinal match. Iga Swiatek did slightly better by crushing home favorite Madison Keys 6-1, 6-0.

Halep and Swiatek were two of the favorites to win the title and are now set to face off in the semifinals. The two have been in incredible form throughout the week and their semifinal match is likely to be one of the best of the season.

Rublev makes it 12 wins a row

Nadal isn't the only one who's on a winning streak, as Andrey Rublev notched up his 12th consecutive win by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-4. His hot streak has been overshadowed by the Spaniard, but the World No. 7 appears to be the only one who can challenge him at the moment.

Kecmanovic upsets Berrettini to reach his second Indian Wells quarterfinal

Miomir Kecmanovic scored the only upset win of the day by defeating World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4. This was the Serb's second win over a top 10 player and also the second quarterfinal he's made at the Indian Wells Open (first being in 2019).

Norrie title defense continues

Cameron Norrie ended Jenson Brooksby's run in the fourth round by defeating him 6-2, 6-4. The defending champion was solid throughout the contest and showed that the talented youngster still has a long way to go before he's consistent at the top level.

Dimitrov knocks out the big serving Isner

Grigor Dimitrov put up an even better serving performance than John Isner to defeat him 6-3, 7-6 (6). This is the Bulgarian's best result of the year so far and the first time he has won three matches in a row this season.

Fritz stages a comeback to remain the last American in the draw

Taylor Fritz survived a close three-set battle against Alex de Minaur, ultimately winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). He's the last American in the singles draw after Madison Keys, Jenson Brooksby and John Isner lost their matches. He's now made the last eight in Indian Wells for the second consecutive year.

Indian Wells Open 2022: Day 10 results at a glance

Men's singles (fourth round):

(4) Rafael Nadal d. (17) Reilly Opelka: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5)

Miomir Kecmanovic d. (6) Matteo Berrettini: 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4

(7) Andrey Rublev d. (11) Hubert Hurkacz: 7-6 (5), 6-4

(WC) Nick Kyrgios d. (10) Jannik Sinner: Walkover

(12) Cameron Norrie d. Jenson Brooksby: 6-2, 6-4

(19) Carlos Alcaraz d. (26) Gael Monfils: 7-5, 6-1

(20) Taylor Fritz d. (29) Alex de Minaur: 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

(33) Grigor Dimitrov d. (23) John Isner: 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Women's singles (quarterfinals):

(3) Iga Swiatek d. (25) Madison Keys: 6-1, 6-0

(24) Simona Halep d. Petra Martic: 6-1, 6-1

Men's doubles (quarterfinals):

(WC) Jack Sock/John Isner d. (WC) Stefanos Tsitsipas/Feliciano Lopez: 7-5, 6-4

Andrey Golubev/Alexander Zverev d. Taylor Fritz/Tommy Paul: 6-4, 7-6 (3)

Women's doubles (quarterfinals):

(3) Asia Muhammad/Ena Shibahara d. (3) Coco Gauff/Caty McNally: 6-2, 1-6, 10-7

Alize Cornet/Leylah Fernandez d. Marie Bouzkova/Lucie Hradecka: Walkover

