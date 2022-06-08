2022 marks the first time the WTA World No. 1 has won the Australian Open and French Open since Serena Williams won both events in 2015

It isn't often on the WTA tour that Serena Williams' achievements are matched. However, courtesy of Iga Swiatek's win at the 2022 French Open, the WTA World No. 1 has won both the Australian Open and the French Open for the first time since 2015, when Williams herself won the first two Majors of the year.

This year, though, two different World No. 1s have won the Australian Open and French Open. Australian Ashleigh Barty won her home Grand Slam back in January, while Swiatek reigned supreme in Paris for the second time in her career.

Barty won the 2022 Australian Open as the then top-ranked women's singles player in the world. It was her third Grand Slam singles title. In a surprising turn of events, the Aussie player retired from tennis days after winning the title, and Swiatek took over the World No. 1 spot in Miami.

There was no looking back for Swiatek thereafter, having won 35 matches and six titles on the trot since late February. She matched Serena Williams' 34-match unbeaten run by reaching the Roland Garros finals.

Looking back at Serena Williams' incredible 2015 WTA season

Serena Williams in action at the 2015 U.S. Open

Serena Williams entered the 2015 season on the back of a supreme 2014, during which she won as many as seven titles. 2015 was one of her most memorable years on tour for Williams and she came ever so close to the Calendar Grand Slam.

The American started her season at the Australian Open. Despite facing tough challenges against Elina Svitolina and Garbine Muguruza in two of the earlier rounds, Williams was at her dominant best towards the latter stages. She defeated Sharapova 6-3, 7-6(5) to win her sixth Australian Open title.

She clinched the Miami Open on her way to the claycourt season, which she capped off by winning her third French Open and 20th Grand Slam title. Williams carried that form into the Wimbledon Championships and won it for the sixth time. By doing so, she jumped to third on the all-time list of most Grand Slam singles titles won (21), behind Margaret Court and Steffi Graf.

Her next title came at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, in the build-up to the US Open. She was bidding to emulate Steffi Graf and become just the second woman to win the Calendar Grand Slam. However, Williams' US Open bid ended with a loss in the semifinals to Roberta Vinci. She ended the season with an impressive 53-3 win-loss record and started and ended the season as World No. 1.

