2022 Wimbledon: First list of men’s and women’s singles wildcards ft. Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka & others

Tennis action is underway on grass leading up to Wimbledon 2022 and the Major event announced its first list of wildcards, with Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka being the headlining names.

23-time Major winner Serena Williams is set to make her comeback to tennis exactly 12 months after suffering an unfortunate foot injury at the All England Club last year.

Williams was the only non-Briton to feature on the ladies' singles wildcard list, which included home players Jodie Burrage, Katie Boutler, Sony Kartal, Yuriko Miyazaki and Katie Swan.

The gentlemen's singles list of wildcards also featured a multi-Grand Slam champion in the form of Stan Wawrinka. Notably, Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam trophy missing from Wawrinka's cabinet. His best showing at SW19 has been quarterfinal runs in the 2014 and 2015 editions of the tournament.

Home hopes Jay Clarke, Liam Broady, Alastair Gray, Paul Jubb and Ryan Peniston also feature on the list, as does the recently-crowned Libema Open champion Tim Van Rijthoven.

Van Rijthoven stunned the tennis world by lifting a maiden ATP tour title at his home event in his maiden appearance in a tour level event. He beat the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger Aliassime and Taylor Fritz en-route to the title.

Here is the initial list of men and women who have received wildcards for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Men's singles:

Liam Broady (GBR)

Jay Clarke (GBR)

Alastair Gray (GBR)

Paul Jubb (GBR)

Ryan Peniston (GBR)

Tim Van Rijthoven (NED)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Women's singles:

Katie Boutler (GBR)

Jodie Burrage (GBR)

Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Yuriko Miyazaki (GBR)

Katie Swan (GBR)

Serena Williams (USA)

Serena Williams will be one of the two multi-time winners of the Wimbledon Championships this year

Williams at the Wumbledon Championships 2021.

In the absence of sister Venus Williams, who did not feature on the entry list, Serena Williams will be one of the only two players — the other being Petra Kvitova — participating at this year's tournament with multiple Wimbledon titles.

Williams last played a professional match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, suffering a foot injury during her first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnoivch. Her time away from the court has seen her drop out of the top-1000 in the world rankings, but she will certainly be one of the names that other players will look to avoid in the opening rounds.

The main draw action for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships will commence on June 27. The remaining wildcards are expected to be announced in the coming days.

