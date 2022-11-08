"23 hours later" - Coco Gauff on her arduous journey from Texas to Glasgow for 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff took to social media to inform fans about her arduous journey from Texas to Glasgow for the Bille Jean King Cup, where she will be representing Team USA. She will join her compatriots Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Caty McNally, and Taylor Townsend as they aim to take the trophy home.

Gauff revealed that it took her 23 hours to reach the Scottish capital, after her being in Texas for the WTA Finals.

"23 long hours later on a plane or in an airport, we finally made it. Go Team USA," she wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff on her Instagram Stories

The 2022 edition of the Billie Jean King Cup has been shrouded in controversy with many players, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who voiced her displeasure over the scheduling of the event.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula also recently withdrew from the event and applauded Swiatek for raising the issue.

"It’s great that she spoke on that subject. Just to let everyone know that it’s affecting her, affecting players. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for her deciding not to represent Poland. That means it needs to change - for someone like that to stand up," Pegula had remarked.

"It's probably the worst week of the year for me" - Coco Gauff expresses her disappointment after dismal WTA Finals debut

Coco Gauff in action against Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff had a horrible week at the 2022 WTA Finals, losing all her matches in the group stage. The 18-year-old described the per performance in the event as "the worst week of her year."

"It's probably the worst week of the year for me. I've never lost so much so fast. I feel like I worked so hard to get here and I didn't take the opportunity as I wanted to," she said.

"It's not even about the losses, just some of the ways that I lost. I feel like I didn't improve this week. I feel like I stayed stagnant. Usually in my career, even if I lose the first round at a tournament, there's always some sort of improvement," she added.

Gauff stated that she was looking forward to joining her teammates in Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup and hopes to end her year on a positive note.

"I have a team and teammates who are ready to play," Gauff said. "So I think right now, my mindset is just on that and try not to dwell too much on this because I still have a team I need to be there for," she remarked.

