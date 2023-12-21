Simona Halep bemoaned paying the price for a mistake by her former coach Patrick Mouratogolou in her controversial doping case.

Halep tested positive for Roxadustat, a medication that enhances the production of hemoglobin, at the 2022 US Open. The Romanian was later handed a ban by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for violating anti-doping rules, restricting her from taking part in the tour since last year's New York Major.

In a recent interview with Paris Match, Halep asserted her innocence in the doping issue. The former World No. 1 stated that she had taken a food supplement as per her team's recommendation without any knowledge of it being contaminated with the performance-enhancement drug.

"My team recommended that I take a food supplement, collagen. I followed their advice and it turned out that the collagen was contaminated with roxadustat," Halep said.

Moratoglou took complete responsibility for the situation last November. While Halep accepted the Frenchman's apology, she expressed grief on suffering the consequences of someone else's mistake.

"I'm sure it wasn't done intentionally and I'm grateful he admits the mistake was his and his team's. Yes, they are the ones who gave me this food supplement. And for this error – their error – I am the only one to pay the high price: twenty-five years of career destroyed!," the Romanian stated.

Halep has been handed a four-year ban, which will expire in October 2026. She has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in an attempt to reduce the ban period.

Simona Halep confirms termination of partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou amid doping ban

Simona Halep at the 2022 US Open

Simona Halep recently confirmed the termination of her partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou amid her doping ban.

Following her split-up with Darren Cahill in September 2021, Halep appointed Mouratoglou in April 2022 as her full-time coach. The Romanian enjoyed a decent spell under the Frenchman's guidance, including a title triumph at the 2022 Canadian Open.

However, with the developments surrounding the doping case, Halep expressed no desire to continue working with the former Serena Williams coach.

During the same interview, Halep maintained that she had stopped training at the Academy for several months, no longer keeping any contact with the Frenchman.

"We have not been in direct contact for several months now and I have not trained at the Mouratoglou Academy since last year. We no longer work together," Halep said.