"29 Major titles between us" - Sam Querrey pokes fun at his and Tommy Haas' lack of Grand Slam titles as they pose with Bob and Mike Bryan

Sam Querrey poked fun at himself and Tommy Haas for their lack of Grand Slam titles, as they posed alongside Bob and Mike Bryan, who have a combined total of 29 Major titles between them.

Bob and Mike Bryan, also known as the Bryan brothers, have a well-deserved reputation for their extraordinary success as a doubles pairing. Together, they hold the record for the most men's titles won in the Open Era. They have won an impressive 16 doubles Grand Slam titles, while also securing a staggering 119 titles overall.

Their achievements include winning a gold medal in men's doubles tennis at the 2012 London Summer Olympics. Additionally, Bob and Mike Bryan made history by recording their 1000th ATP win as a team in 2016, becoming the first doubles team to achieve this milestone.

Moreover, the Bryan brothers held the World No. 1 doubles ranking jointly for 438 weeks, and they also held the World No. 1 ranking together for a record-breaking 139 consecutive weeks.

Recently, former singles World No. 11 Sam Querrey took to social media to share a picture featuring himself alongside the Bryan brothers and Tommy Haas at the Delray Beach Open. He captioned the picture by playfully poking fun at himself and Haas for their lack of Majors, highlighting the impressive collective achievement of the Bryan brothers, which amounts to a staggering 29 Major titles.

The Bryan brothers are the sole recipients of Grand Slam titles between the quartet. Their combined prowess resulted in an astounding 16 doubles Grand Slam titles, with Mike clinching two additional titles. Furthermore, Bob won seven mixed Grand Slam titles, while Mike secured four Majors in the same category.

"29 Major titles between us… 🏆 ," Querrey captioned his Instagram post.

A look into Bob & Mike Bryan's Olympic success

The Bryan brothers with their gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic games

Bob and Mike Bryan achieved success in men's doubles at the Olympic Games as well, winning two medals. In the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, they secured the bronze medal, while in the 2012 London Summer Olympics, they claimed the gold.

During the Beijing Olympics, the Bryan brothers faced a formidable challenge in the semifinals. They encountered Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka and lost 7-6(6), 6-4, with the Swiss duo ultimately clinching gold.

In the bronze medal match, the Bryan brothers defeated the French pair of Arnaud Clement and Michael Llodra 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure their first Olympic medal. Four years later, at the London Olympics, Bob and Mike Bryan secured their second men's doubles Olympic medal and their first gold. In the final, they triumphed over Llodra and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 7-6(2).