“29 years with the best f**king parents” – Nick Kyrgios extends gratitude to mother Norlaila and father Giorgos to mark his birthday

Nick Kyrgios extended his gratitude to his mother Norlaila and father George to mark his 29th birthday.

Kyrgios hasn't played competitive tennis for more than ten months. His last appearance on the court ended in a 5-7, 3-6 loss to Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open on June 12, 2023.

Born on April 27, 1995, Kyrgios rang in the 30th year of his life on Saturday with a special message for his parents as he took to his Instagram story and posted a photograph in which he could be seen talking to his parents in the stands after a match.

"29 years with the best f**king parents. Thank you for everything you do for me every day. I would be nothing without your sacrifice and attention to detail," Kyrgios captioned the story.

A screenshot of Kyrgios' Instagram story.

Kyrgios grew up in Canberra, Australia's capital city, in Norlaila and George's backyard. George has been a house painter professionally and Norlaila is a computer engineer.

Interestingly, none of his parents are ethnically Australian as George is of Greek origin and Norlaila was born into the Selangor royal family of Malaysia. Norlaila, however, gave up her royal privileges when she moved to Australia in her youth.

Nick Kyrgios - "My parents didn't have much growing up, they saw that I was talented and they saw that as a way of having a better life"

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently revealed that his tennis journey began as a remedy for his obesity.

In an episode of his podcast, called Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios, the Aussie recalled getting dragged by his mother Norlaila to the court against his will.

"I grew up very fat, overweight as a kid and my mum [Norlaila] saw that and said, 'You need to be a bit active'. She dragged me down to the tennis courts and got me into tennis. I hated it," Kyrgios said (at 06:00).

The former World No. 13 noted that his parents lived with modest means but wished a better life for their son, hence, decided to push him towards the racket sport.

"I guess my parents pushed me towards that dream of tennis. They love the sport, and in Australia, tennis is huge. My parents didn't have much, growing up, they saw that I was talented and they saw that as a way of having a better life," he added.

Norlaila and George's resolve paid off as Nick Kyrgios has made millions as a tennis pro. As per ATP's official figure, he has raked in $12,486,696 in prize money earnings.